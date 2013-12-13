BANGKOK, Dec 13 Thai stocks ended at a 14-week low on Friday as the domestic political deadlock spurred fund outflows while Indonesian shares faltered due to weakness in the rupiah and on worries over U.S. stimulus tapering. The Thai SET index was down 1.1 percent at 1,341.13, the lowest close since Sept. 6, with selling most active in large-caps and telecoms shares, such as Advanced Info Service and PTT. The benchmark dropped 1.5 percent on the week, with a year-to-date loss of 3.7 percent, making it Asia's second worst performer. Foreign investors were net sellers of 3.5 billion baht ($109.10 million) on Friday, taking their redemptions since November to around $2.5 billion and nearly $6 billion so far this year, much larger than in many neighbouring markets. The leader of a protest group trying to overthrow Thailand's government and scrap planned elections said on Friday the prime minister should either step down or be forced out, and his movement would then need around a year to push through reforms. Indonesia's index was down 0.9 percent at 4,174.83, the lowest close since Sept. 6, with foreign investors selling a net 341.2 billion rupiah ($28.38 million) worth of shares, Thomson Reuters data showed. Domestic buyers helped many markets regain lost ground, including the Philippines and Malaysia, while redemptions by foreign investors continued ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting on Dec. 17-18. The Philippine index ended up a tad higher at 0.08 percent after an earlier loss of nearly 1 percent. Shares of Jollibee Foods Corp jumped 3.1 percent, reversing Thursday's falls and leading gains on the index of 30 large-cap stocks. The benchmark underperformed its peers on the week, down 4.1 percent, falling for a second week. Foreign investors sold a net $34.6 million on Friday and a combined selling of $47.2 million on the week, stock exchange data showed. Malaysia's index edged up 0.4 percent at 1,840.35, recouping some of the losses over the past two sessions and near a record close of 1,842.82 hit early in the week. It rose for a fourth week, up 0.7 percent, making it the region's best performer during the week. The Malaysian bourse said local institution bought a net 115.6 million ringgit ($35.80 million) while foreign investors sold a net 116.7 million ringgit ($36.14 million) For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 388.32 390.23 -0.49 Singapore 3066.02 3059.04 +0.23 Kuala Lumpur 1840.35 1833.87 +0.35 Bangkok 1341.13 1356.21 -1.11 Jakarta 4174.83 4212.22 -0.89 Manila 5767.13 5762.53 +0.08 Ho Chi Minh 506.06 506.92 -0.17 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 388.32 424.10 -8.44 Singapore 3066.02 3167.08 -3.19 Kuala Lumpur 1840.35 1688.95 +8.96 Bangkok 1341.13 1391.93 -3.65 Jakarta 4174.83 4316.69 -3.29 Manila 5767.13 5812.73 -0.78 Ho Chi Minh 506.06 413.73 +22.32 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 274,630,600 219,173,977 Kuala Lumpur 115,997,900 126,811,153 Bangkok 6,210,995 6,368,263 Jakarta 2,682,784,000 3,190,937,700 Manila 96,092 73,691 Ho Chi Minh 67,670 94,073