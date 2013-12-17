Dec 17 Southeast Asian markets gained on Tuesday, with most recovering from over three-month lows, encouraged by upbeat data from the United States and the euro zone ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting starting later in the day. Stock indexes in Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore recovered from their lowest close since the first week of September, hit in the previous session. The Philippine stock index, outperformed the region, jumping 2 percent to its highest level since Dec. 9, led by a 2.9 percent gain in property firm Ayala Land Inc and a 3.1 percent rise in Bank of the Philippine Islands. U.S. manufacturing output rose for a fourth straight month in November, while surveys showed euro zone businesses ended the year on a high as new orders surged, bolstering investor confidence about the global economy ahead of the Fed meeting. Investors have been nervous about when the Fed will start tapering its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme, a major driver of global risk assets in recent years. A majority of economists polled earlier expected the taper to start in March, but a recent run of upbeat economic data from the U.S. has shortened the odds on an announcement to this week's two-day meeting concluding on Wednesday, or in January. Malaysia's main index hit an intraday high of 1851.94 points before closing at 1,850.90, up 0.7 percent, led by local institutional buying. Foreign investors were net sellers of $33.41 million worth of shares. Indonesia's main index gained 1.4 percent, rising from the previous session's more-than-three-month-low close, led by financials, while Thailand's SET index ended 0.7 percent higher, also led by financials, recovering from its lowest close in the previous session since Sept. 5. Singapore shares closed up 0.5 percent led by a 1.4 percent rise in Singapore Telecommunication Ltd. It recovered from a more-than-three-month closing low, but trading was slow as investors awaited the outcome of the Fed meeting. Vietnam's benchmark VN index rose 0.72 percent on bargain hunting in cheap stocks, after it fell to a one-month low on Monday on selling by an exchange-traded fund. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 389.11 386.79 +0.60 Singapore 3067.57 3053.77 +0.45 Kuala Lumpur 1850.90 1837.88 +0.71 Bangkok 1337.18 1328.40 +0.66 Jakarta 4182.35 4125.96 +1.37 Manila 5928.99 5812.54 +2.00 Ho Chi Minh 505.67 502.04 +0.72 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 389.11 424.10 -8.25 Singapore 3067.57 3167.08 -3.14 Kuala Lumpur 1850.90 1688.95 +9.59 Bangkok 1337.18 1391.93 -3.93 Jakarta 4182.35 4316.69 -3.11 Manila 5928.99 5812.73 +2.00 Ho Chi Minh 505.67 413.73 +22.22 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.