Dec 20 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were down on Friday as investors stayed on the sidelines to reassess the Federal Reserve's policy outlook after its decision this week to start tapering stimulus. Thailand's SET index fell to its lowest since Dec. 16 on fears of more anti-government protests. The index was down 0.9 percent at 0533 GMT, led by financials while the baht was trading around three-year lows. A planned protest on Sunday and uncertainty over whether the opposition Democrat party will take part in the Feb. 2 elections weighed on sentiment, said Teerada Charnyingyong, a Bangkok-based strategist with broker Phillip Securities. "These may create more concerns on political uncertainty in Thailand," she said. Anti-government protesters resumed marches in Bangkok on Friday, trying to energise supporters in the centre of the Thai capital before a planned mass rally at the weekend to put pressure on Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to step down. The Jakarta Composite Index was down 1.1 percent, retreating from a one-week closing high hit in the previous session, while the rupiah fell to a five-year low. The Philippine index lost 1.1 percent. Both stocks markets were dragged down by financials. The Malaysian index was down 0.3 percent. Bucking the trend, Singapore was up 0.4 percent, poised to snap a two-week losing streak, while Vietnam was firmer 0.3 percent in high volume trading as investors traded actively on the last trading day of the portfolio restructuring of an exchange-traded fund. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0533 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 384.79 387.49 -0.70 Singapore 3082.04 3070.23 +0.38 Kuala Lumpur 1840.34 1846.18 -0.32 Bangkok 1334.04 1346.63 -0.93 Jakarta 4184.87 4231.98 -1.11 Manila 5860.49 5923.12 -1.06 Ho Chi Minh 507.63 506.28 +0.27