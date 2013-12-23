BANGKOK, Dec 23 Thai stocks closed at 15-week
lows on Monday amid domestic political tensions and selling in
banks and tourism-related shares, while stocks in Indonesia
extended losses near one-week lows as players locked in gains in
shares of coal miners.
Thai SET index slipped 1.2 percent to 1,326.14, the
lowest since Sept. 6, dragged by a 3.4 percent drop in banking
shares and a 1.8 percent fall in tourism shares
due to the economic and political impact on their earnings
outlook.
The index had fallen almost 5 percent so far this year,
making it Southeast Asia's worst performer with the exchange
suffering foreign fund outflows for nearly every session since
November.
The Thai baht plumbed its lowest in almost four years on
Monday as a political crisis grew more intractable, with
anti-government protesters trying to block candidates
registering for a February election that is looking increasingly
uncertain.
Jakarta's Composite Index finished down 0.1 percent
at 4,189.61, the lowest since Dec. 17, extending Friday's 0.9
percent loss. Shares of coal miner Indo Tambangraya Megah
dropped 4 percent after a 6 percent surge last week.
Profit taking further derailed Malaysian shares, one of the
region's outperformers this year. Kuala Lumpur's composite index
fell for a fourth session, down 0.3 percent at 1,832.86,
coming off a record close of 1,850.90 hit on Dec. 17.
Affin Investment Bank rated Malaysian stocks "overweight",
putting 2014 index target at 1,980 based on its forecast
earnings per share growth of 12.3 percent for 2014.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision last week to start
tapering its asset purchases in January 2014 had not come as a
surprise to the majority of market, the research house said in
its strategy report.
"Given the strong domestic liquidity and provided that
global growth trajectory remains on track - a key condition for
tapering to continue, we believe the impact of Fed tapering on
Malaysia will not be as severe as feared," it said.
The Fed's tapering announcement appeared to be removing some
uncertainty and helped markets in the region further recoup some
of their recent losses.
Singapore's key index gained 0.7 percent to
3,116.22, the highest close in more than two weeks, continuing
last week's rebounding trend.
Philippine shares were up 0.5 percent, reversing the
losses of the previous two sessions ahead of market holidays on
Tuesday and Wednesday. Vietnam, Southeast Asia's best
performer this year, gained 0.8 percent, reversing Friday's
fall.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 384.99 385.40 -0.11
Singapore 3116.22 3094.48 +0.70
Kuala Lumpur 1832.86 1838.03 -0.28
Bangkok 1326.14 1342.72 -1.23
Jakarta 4189.61 4195.56 -0.14
Manila 5854.88 5835.13 +0.34
Ho Chi Minh 508.68 504.45 +0.84
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 384.99 424.10 -9.22
Singapore 3116.22 3167.08 -1.61
Kuala Lumpur 1832.86 1688.95 +8.52
Bangkok 1326.14 1391.93 -4.73
Jakarta 4189.61 4316.69 -2.94
Manila 5854.88 5812.73 +0.73
Ho Chi Minh 508.68 413.73 +22.95
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 122,500,700 214,734,933
Kuala Lumpur 58,940,900 125,566,600
Bangkok 4,341,652 5,771,475
Jakarta 2,123,882,500 3,164,839,417
Manila 71,952 74,066
Ho Chi Minh 108,210 96,577