BANGKOK, Dec 30 Indonesian stocks climbed to their highest in nearly three weeks amid selective buying in large-caps, ending 2013 with their first yearly loss since 2008, while stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam ended mixed in a light trading session. Jakarta's Composite Index finished up 1.5 percent at 4,274.18, the highest close since Dec. 10. Shares of Astra International and Bank Rakyat Indonesia were among those actively traded. The index was down 1 percent in 2013, amid concerns about Indonesia's current account deficit and a plan by the U.S. Federal Reserve to reduce its stimulus programme, beginning in January. Indonesia's stock exchange recorded about 21 trillion rupiah ($1.71 billion) of net foreign selling so far in the year to Dec. 27, according to Thomson Reuters data. The bourse said it would reduce trading sizes to 100 shares per lot from 500 shares starting next week, in an effort to increase market liquidity and attract retail investors. Indonesia will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for New Year holidays. Singapore edged up 0.11 percent at 3,153.29, the highest close since Dec. 4, while Malaysia gained 0.6 percent to a record close of 1,872.52. Vietnam dropped 1.2 percent to 500.35, the lowest since Nov. 14, after late selling. Thailand and the Philippines are closed Monday to Wednesday, and will reopen on Jan. 2. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 386.19 385.14 +0.27 Singapore 3153.29 3149.76 +0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1872.52 1861.06 +0.62 Jakarta 4274.18 4212.98 +1.45 Ho Chi Minh 500.35 506.41 -1.20 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 386.19 424.10 -8.94 Singapore 3153.29 3167.08 -0.44 Kuala Lumpur 1872.52 1688.95 +10.87 Bangkok -- 1391.93 -6.70 Jakarta 4274.18 4316.69 -0.98 Manila -- 5812.73 +1.33 Ho Chi Minh 500.35 413.73 +22.40 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.