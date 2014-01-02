BANGKOK, Jan 2 Thai stocks suffered their biggest loss since September 2011 on Thursday as escalating domestic protests against Feb. 2 election triggered heavy sell-offs in large caps while Philippine stocks rallied on their first trading day of 2014 due to fund inflows. Thai SET index closed down 5.2 percent at 1,230.77, the lowest close since August 2012, with market players loading off shares after the benchmark sliding below key technical support of 1,260. Among bottom performers, shares of airport operator Airports of Thailand Pcl shed 7.6 percent, while shares of Siam Commercial Bank Pcl dropped 8.4 percent. Technical indicators pointed to a further slide in the main index to 1,200 level, with market concerns remaining over the ongoing political problems, said Teerasak Tanavarakul, an analyst at CIMB Securities. Anti-government protesters have planned a mass rally to shut down Bangkok from Jan. 13, calling for national reform to precede the election while security agencies were considering declaring a state of emergency to deal with the protest. Thai baht lost for a 10th straight day against the dollar. Philippine index climbed 1.6 percent to 5,984.26, the highest close since Dec. 9, led by a 7.4 percent jump in shares of First Gen Corp. The Philippine bourse reported a net foreign buying of 395.7 million peso ($8.9 million). Other markets ended mixed, with profit booking weighing on Malaysia and Vietnam, the region's outperformers last year. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 383.50 388.37 -1.25 Singapore 3174.65 3167.43 +0.23 Kuala Lumpur 1852.95 1866.96 -0.75 Bangkok 1230.77 1298.71 -5.23 Jakarta 4327.27 4274.18 +1.24 Manila 5984.26 5889.83 +1.60 Ho Chi Minh 504.51 504.63 -0.02 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 105,365,400 192,711,620 Kuala Lumpur 66,306,000 115,035,660 Bangkok 6,318,134 5,317,031 Jakarta 2,269,480,500 2,977,989,983 Manila 80,342 72,333 Ho Chi Minh 57,718 94,463