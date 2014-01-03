BANGKOK, Jan 3 Most Southeast Asian stocks fell
on Friday, with Singapore shares marking their first losses in
10 sessions, while Thai stocks extended their slide to new
16-month lows as the region followed weak Asian markets amid
global risk aversion.
A sudden reversal in some very popular trades sparked a bout
of global risk aversion. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan shed 1 percent, while
markets from Shanghai to Sydney were all in the red.
The Thai SET index was down 0.4 percent at 1,226.48.
It earlier hit 1,208.60, the lowest since August 2012, as
investors sold off large caps and tourism-related stocks such as
Thai Oil and Central Plaza Hotel.
Brokers cited a technical rebound, with Maybank Kim Eng
Securities expecting the index to rise to 1,245, helped by
short-covering.
The benchmark is poised to end the week almost 6 percent
lower, the worst week since August 2013, after Thursday's
selloff that wiped more than 5 percent off the gauge amid
escalating political tensions at home.
"The political situation was still a key factor as it
remained uncertain about the election ... The uncertainties and
stock price weaknesses also brought in short selling," finance
minister Kittirat Na Ranong told reporters.
Anti-government protesters have planned mass rallies to shut
down Bangkok on Jan. 13, calling for a postponement of the Feb.
2 polls and paving the way for a political reform.
The red-shirt United Front for Democracy against
Dictatorship said on Thursday it would also stage a mass rally
to counter the planned anti-government demonstrations.
Singapore's Straits Times Index shed 1 percent
after a 3.7 percent gain in the previous nine sessions.
Malaysia eased 0.7 percent, hovering around a
one-week low of 1,839.16 and further pulling away from a record
close of 1,872.52 on Dec. 30, while Indonesia dropped
1.7 percent from a near six-week closing high on Thursday.
Philippine shares slipped into negative territory
from a near four-week closing high on Thursday. Vietnam,
Southeast Asia's 2013 best performer, bucked the trend, edging
up 0.3 percent as a rate cut lifted real estate stocks.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0739 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 379.52 383.33 -0.99
Singapore 3134.60 3174.65 -1.25
Kuala Lumpur 1839.16 1852.95 -0.74
Bangkok 1226.48 1230.77 -0.35
Jakarta 4252.71 4327.26 -1.72
Manila 5947.93 5984.26 -0.61
Ho Chi Minh 505.98 504.51 +0.29