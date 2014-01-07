BANGKOK, Jan 7 Thai stocks edged higher on Tuesday as large-caps and banking shares regained lost ground while shares in Indonesia and the Philippines eased amid currency weaknesses. The Thai SET index was up 0.7 percent at 1,238.94, led by a 2.8 percent gain in Airports of Thailand while Krung Thai Bank rose 1.3 percent on expectations the state-run bank would report strong quarterly earnings. Strategists at broker Phillip Securities expect selective buying in beaten-down, high dividend yielding stocks to lift the benchmark to 1,250 later in the day, although domestic political factors still bear a close watch. "There is scope for a short-term rebound in Thai stocks today after the pace of foreign buying picked up significantly... though domestic political pressure would continue to weigh on the market in the long term," they wrote in a report. Anti-government protesters have planned a mass shutdown of the capital on Jan. 13, calling for a reform of the political system to precede the election. The Thai stock market saw foreign inflows for a third session on Monday, helping the benchmark bounce off a 16-month closing low hit last week. Indonesia's main index fell 0.4 percent to 4,187.87, having hit a two-week low of 4,185.45. Agricultural stocks fell 2.7 percent and mining shares eased 0.7 percent amid concerns over the impact of the rupiah's weakness on earnings. The Philippine key index was down 0.5 percent at 5,955.12, weighed down by profit-taking in shares such as Philippine Long Distance Telephone, with a weak peso keeping players cautious of foreign selling. The market noted net foreign selling of $11.2 million on Monday amid the peso's weakness. The Philippine central bank is prepared to intervene in the foreign exchange market to smoothen excessive swings, its governor said on Tuesday, as the peso hovered near 4-month lows. Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia edged slightly higher as Asian shares stabilised after four straight days of losses. Vietnam rose 0.6 percent after the government said a strategic foreign investor will be allowed to own a maximum 20 percent of a Vietnamese bank from late next month, from 15 percent now. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0502 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 379.06 379.28 -0.06 Singapore 3130.48 3123.82 +0.21 Kuala Lumpur 1830.45 1829.18 +0.07 Bangkok 1238.94 1230.84 +0.66 Jakarta 4187.87 4202.81 -0.36 Manila 5955.12 5985.81 -0.51 Ho Chi Minh 512.17 509.10 +0.60