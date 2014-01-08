BANGKOK, Jan 8 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, with Singapore and Indonesia recovering from three sessions of falls while Malaysia marked its first gain in six sessions, as strong U.S. trade data bolstered sentiment across Asia. Thai shares bucked the trend as investors booked quick profits in shares such as Airports of Thailand amid domestic political tensions. The SET index was down 0.4 percent at 1,257.73 after a rally in the previous session. "The big picture is still the political protests and the election uncertainty which could keep the market moving in a narrow range in the near term," said Teerawut Kanniphakkul, strategist at CIMB Securities. Singapore's Straits Times Index climbed 1 percent after a 1.7 percent drop in the past three sessions, while Malaysia's benchmark ended up 0.3 percent, trimming some of the 2.6 percent drop over the past five trading days. Bargain hunting emerged in laggard large caps such as Singapore's United Overseas Bank, Malaysia's Tenaga Nasional and Philippine Universal Robina Corp , which were among the top regional performers. Local buyers dominated most bourses while foreign investors led sellers. Stock exchanges and Thomson Reuters data showed net foreign selling of about $5 million each in Malaysia and the Philippines, with almost $9 million in Indonesia. In Jakarta, mining shares rose 1.7 percent, outperforming the broader benchmark which was up 0.6 percent, after the government sought to ease a looming mineral export ban. Vietnam rose for a fourth session, closing up 0.74 percent at a near 7-month high, led by strong rises in shares of the energy sector and securities firms on positive investor sentiment. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 381.71 379.63 +0.55 Singapore 3150.65 3120.88 +0.95 Kuala Lumpur 1831.30 1825.11 +0.34 Bangkok 1257.73 1262.36 -0.37 Jakarta 4200.59 4175.81 +0.59 Manila 5986.48 5947.44 +0.66 Ho Chi Minh 513.90 510.12 +0.74 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 381.71 388.37 -1.71 Singapore 3150.65 3167.43 -0.53 Kuala Lumpur 1831.30 1866.96 -1.91 Bangkok 1257.73 1298.71 -3.16 Jakarta 4200.59 4274.18 -1.72 Manila 5986.48 5889.83 +1.64 Ho Chi Minh 513.90 504.63 +1.84 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 158,504,200 184,022,437 Kuala Lumpur 118,625,900 105,121,080 Bangkok 4,690,267 5,263,503 Jakarta 2,300,216,600 2,860,760,573 Manila 55,906 70,412 Ho Chi Minh 70,297 86,849