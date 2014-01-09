BANGKOK, Jan 9 Thai stocks rose on Thursday as investors built positions in dividend-yielding stocks and exporters along with a broad weakness in the Thai baht while Indonesian shares extended gains ahead of a rate decision by the central bank. Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia were nearly flat while others in the region were largely range-bound as Asian shares wavered after a lacklustre performance on Wall Street overnight. The Thai SET index was up 1.2 percent at 1,272.14 at midday, recouping mild losses on Wednesday, amid a rally in exporters such as Delta Electronics Thailand and telecoms group Shin Corporation. The market bias tilted more towards the upside, with resistance seen at 1,280, said broker Phillip Securities. A hefty net foreign buying of almost 4 billion baht ($121 million) and continued net longs in index future for a fifth session on Wednesday reflected more positive views among foreign investors, Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand)(MBKET) said. "Most investors are focusing on the Bangkok shutdown on Jan. 13. MBKET expects the SET to significantly recover, if the protest is held peacefully," the broker said in a note to clients. Indonesia's main index was up 0.3 percent, with active buying in banking stocks such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia . Bank Indonesia is expected to keep its key reference rate unchanged at 7.5 percent on Thursday. Mining shares were up 0.4 percent, building on Wednesday's 1.7 percent gain after the government sought to ease a looming mineral export ban. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0619 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 382.38 381.71 +0.18 Singapore 3149.35 3150.65 -0.04 Kuala Lumpur 1832.58 1831.30 +0.07 Bangkok 1272.14 1257.73 +1.15 Jakarta 4213.38 4200.59 +0.30 Manila 5950.59 5986.48 -0.60 Ho Chi Minh 514.37 513.90 +0.09