BANGKOK, Jan 13 Thai shares jumped 2.2 percent to their highest in more than two weeks on Monday as a proposal to put off the Feb. 2 election triggered short covering, but low volumes suggested investors remained cautious as political protests intensified in Bangkok. The benchmark SET index closed at 1,283.56, the highest since Dec. 27. Among top gainers, Airports of Thailand surged 5.2 percent and Advanced Info Service gained 4.8 percent, both recovering from early losses. Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra has invited leaders of anti-government protesters and political parties to discuss an Election Commission proposal to push back the date of the snap election she called. Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters occupied parts of central Bangkok on Monday, meeting no resistance from the authorities, ratcheting up a two-month agitation to force the resignation of Prime Minister Yingluck. Sentiment in the region was broadly positive as weak U.S. jobs data on Friday revived expectations the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for longer. Among outperformers, Indonesia climbed 3.2 percent to its highest close in nearly eight weeks, with foreign investors buying a net $159 million, while the Philippines rose 1.7 percent, with net foreign buying of $5.6 million, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed. Indonesia will be shut on Tuesday for a public holiday. In its first-quarter report, HSBC Global Research upgraded Malaysian shares to overweight, citing its defensive qualities and high dividend yields and upgraded Philippine stocks to overweight due to its strong economic fundamental. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 387.38 381.57 +1.52 Singapore 3135.49 3143.87 -0.27 Kuala Lumpur 1834.97 1826.61 +0.46 Bangkok 1283.56 1255.45 +2.24 Jakarta 4390.77 4254.97 +3.19 Manila 5940.67 5842.88 +1.67 Ho Chi Minh 521.11 518.94 +0.42 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 387.38 388.37 -0.25 Singapore 3135.49 3167.43 -1.01 Kuala Lumpur 1834.97 1866.96 -1.71 Bangkok 1283.56 1298.71 -1.17 Jakarta 4390.77 4274.18 +2.73 Manila 5940.67 5889.83 +0.86 Ho Chi Minh 521.11 504.63 +3.27 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 144,893,400 179,413,070 Kuala Lumpur 83,731,700 101,616,413 Bangkok 4,337,186 5,039,698 Jakarta 4,843,527,300 2,874,780,883 Manila 93,623 66,819 Ho Chi Minh 71,994 86,536