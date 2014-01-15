BANGKOK, Jan 15 Thai shares snapped two days of
gains and dropped 1.5 percent on Wednesday amid profit-booking
in large-caps while Indonesian stocks rose on optimism about the
government's ban on exporting unprocessed minerals.
The Thai SET index fell to 1,277.03 after a bout of
selling near the key 1,300 level, with large-caps
leading the way, including PTT, PTT Exploratiovn and
Production and Advanced Info Service.
The selling came in moderate trading volume while brokers
said the domestic political uncertainty would keep the market
volatile in the near term.
The Thai government has confirmed a general election will be
held as planned on Feb. 2 despite mounting pressure from
protesters.
Indonesia's main index rose 1.2 percent to a
two-month closing high of 4,441.59, with strong buying in shares
of nickel producer Vale Indonesia, which jumped 8.7
percent, the top gainer in large caps.
Fitch Ratings said the last-minute intervention by
Indonesia's politicians to avert a significant disruption of
mining activity and exports, should limit any further stress on
the sovereign rating for now.
Foreign investors bought Indonesian shares worth a net $90
million on Wednesday, after around $160 million of net purchases
on Monday, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Share indexes in the region ended mixed, with Singapore
rising 0.6 percent after four sessions of falls while
Vietnam rose 0.8 percent on market talk that the
government would soon raise foreign holdings in listed firms.
Stocks in Malaysia slipped while the Philippines
trimmed some earlier gains amid currency weakness and
foreign selling.
Malaysia posted a net foreign selling of 354 million ringgit
($108.47 million) while the Philippines reported a net 280
million peso ($6.26 million) of sales by foreign investors,
stock exchange data showed.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 384.98 387.75 -0.71
Singapore 3143.25 3123.75 +0.62
Kuala Lumpur 1824.03 1834.97 -0.60
Bangkok 1277.03 1295.87 -1.45
Jakarta 4441.59 4390.77 +1.16
Manila 5958.12 5935.56 +0.38
Ho Chi Minh 526.68 522.31 +0.84
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 384.98 388.37 -0.87
Singapore 3143.25 3167.43 -0.76
Kuala Lumpur 1824.03 1866.96 -2.30
Bangkok 1277.03 1298.71 -1.67
Jakarta 4441.59 4274.18 +3.92
Manila 5958.12 5889.83 +1.16
Ho Chi Minh 526.68 504.63 +4.37
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 176,631,900 179,601,727
Kuala Lumpur 154,595,600 101,945,597
Bangkok 5,163,730 4,975,471
Jakarta 4,496,867,500 2,864,485,740
Manila 55,636 68,373
Ho Chi Minh 127,582 86,133