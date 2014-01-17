BANGKOK, Jan 17 Thai stocks retreated on Friday
as investors cut some risk exposure after a blast at an
anti-government protest rally, with most others in Southeast
Asia rangebound amid Asian stock market weakness and downbeat
results on Wall Street.
Thai SET index finished down 0.5 percent on the day,
trimming its gain on the week to 3.2 percent. It was among the
region's outperformers on the week, helped by bargain hunting in
a reporting season, including banking shares.
An explosive device wounded 28 anti-government protesters in
the Thai capital on Friday and other violence was reported after
several days of relative calm when the movement appeared to be
running out of steam.
Vietnam was the region's bright spot. The benchmark VN Index
climbed 1.88 percent, extending its winning streak to 11
sessions. It was up 4.8 percent on the week, Southeast Asia's
best, ahead of Indonesia's 3.7 percent weekly gain.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 385.52 385.54 -0.01
Singapore 3147.33 3140.44 +0.22
Bangkok 1295.41 1301.48 -0.47
Jakarta 4412.23 4412.49 -0.01
Manila 5987.09 5982.24 +0.08
Ho Chi Minh 543.59 533.54 +1.88
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 385.42 388.37 -0.76
Singapore 3147.33 3167.43 -0.63
Kuala Lumpur -- 1866.96 -2.89
Bangkok 1295.41 1298.71 -0.25
Jakarta 4412.23 4274.18 +3.23
Manila 5987.09 5889.83 +1.65
Ho Chi Minh 543.59 504.63 +7.72
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 204,128,200 179,536,867
Bangkok 6,878,829 4,923,300
Jakarta 2,918,989,200 2,932,950,307
Manila 98,758 65,713
Ho Chi Minh 118,065 85,733