Jan 22 Philippine stocks jumped to their highest in more than seven weeks after the IMF raised the country's growth forecast, while other markets ended mixed over possibility of more cuts in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus. The Philippines stock index jumped 2 percent to 6,139.86 points, its highest close since Dec. 3, led by banks. The index would test 6150-6300 level after surpassing the key barrier of 6,000, said Jonathan Ravelas, chief market strategist at BDO Unibank Inc, in a Twitter message. The IMF on Wednesday raised its growth forecast for Philippines to 6.3 percent this year from 6 percent, with the country likely to benefit from faster growth in advanced economies and typhoon rebuilding. Thai market fell as its central bank surprisingly kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged, contending that the country's months-long political unrest should only have a short-term impact on growth. The Thai SET index underperformed the region with a 0.2 percent fall amid lingering political unrest in the capital. A pro-government leader was shot and wounded on Wednesday in Thailand's northeast, a stronghold of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, as a 60-day state of emergency began in and around Bangkok where protesters are trying to force her from power. Other markets traded mixed amid lower appetite for risky assets with many investors expecting the U.S. central bank to further trim its bond buying next week. The Malaysian and Vietnam indexes were down 0.1 percent and 1.4 percent respectively, while Singapore ended steady. Indonesia's stock index ended 0.6 percent firmer. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 385.22 384.17 +1.05 Singapore 3133.74 3133.76 0.00 Kuala Lumpur 1814.10 1815.34 -0.07 Bangkok 1290.49 1293.10 -0.20 Jakarta 4477.49 4452.50 +0.56 Manila 6139.86 6019.24 +2.00 Ho Chi Minh 551.92 559.91 -1.43 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 385.22 388.37 -0.81 Singapore 3133.74 3167.43 -1.06 Kuala Lumpur 1814.10 1866.96 -2.83 Bangkok 1290.49 1298.71 -0.63 Jakarta 4477.49 4274.18 +4.76 Manila 6139.86 5889.83 +4.25 Ho Chi Minh 551.92 504.63 +9.37 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 156,776,300 171,463,923 Kuala Lumpur 169,743,400 105,970,150 Bangkok 4,320,354 4,860,892 Jakarta 3,291,638,300 2,906,301,357 Manila 88,608 66,398 Ho Chi Minh 125,282 87,063