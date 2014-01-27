Jan 27 All Southeast Asian stocks plunged on Monday, with foreign investors shedding exposure to risky assets, as emerging markets remained under pressure on concerns over U.S. Federal Reserve further tapering its stimulus and fears of a slowdown in China. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index fell 2.6 percent to its lowest level since Jan. 10, led by financial stocks. Foreign investors cut their exposure in the region's risky assets on Monday. Jakarta saw a net foreign outflow of $79.93 million, while Malaysia suffered net foreign selling of $100.96 million. Thailand and the Philippines witnessed foreign outflows of $102.19 million and $33.99 million, respectively. "The Fed tapering policy and China's slowing growth caused investors to lose confidence in emerging markets, especially in Indonesia," said John Teja, director of Jakarta-based broker Ciptadana Securities. Fed officials are seen cutting bond-buying by another $10 billion at their regular two-day policy meeting beginning on Tuesday, while investors continued to fret about the impact of tightening credit conditions in China as Beijing seeks to curb growth in high-risk lending., Malaysian shares fell 1.3 percent to a 3-1/2-month low, Philippine shares plummeted 1.8 percent to a near one-week low, and Vietnam index, the best performer in the region so far this year, closed 0.7 percent weaker on profit-booking in some blue chips. Singapore share index declined 1.1 percent to a near five-month low. Thailand index fell 2 percent to a near two-week low, led by energy and banks amid lingering political concerns a day after one of the leaders of anti-government protests in Bangkok was shot dead when violence erupted as demonstrators tried to block early voting for an election next week. Nomura in a research report said the current political tensions in Thailand will only slow, but not derail, the long-term development of the economy. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 377.09 383.47 -1.66 Singapore 3042.43 3075.99 -1.09 Kuala Lumpur 1778.88 1802.57 -1.31 Bangkok 1288.59 1314.63 -1.98 Jakarta 4322.78 4437.34 -2.58 Manila 6081.61 6191.50 -1.77 Ho Chi Minh 556.52 560.19 -0.66 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 377.09 388.37 -2.90 Singapore 3042.43 3167.43 -3.95 Kuala Lumpur 1778.88 1866.96 -4.72 Bangkok 1288.59 1298.71 -0.78 Jakarta 4322.78 4274.18 +1.14 Manila 6081.61 5889.83 +3.26 Ho Chi Minh 556.52 504.63 +10.28 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 288,339,800 169,562,273 Kuala Lumpur 221,453,700 110,767,767 Bangkok 3,990,602 4,824,418 Jakarta 2,695,456,900 2,896,653,440 Manila 107,375 69,840 Ho Chi Minh 67,552 87,807