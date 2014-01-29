BANGKOK, Jan 29 Indonesian shares jumped almost 2 percent while Malaysia and the Philippines also eked out gains on Wednesday as Turkey's huge increase in interest rates bolstered sentiment across Asia but Thai stocks retreated, wary of risks ahead of Sunday's poll. Jakarta's Composite Index finished at 4,417.35 as foreign investors returned to the battered market and large caps such as Bank Mandiri and Telkom Indonesia recouped some of their recent losses. The Indonesian bourse recorded net foreign buying of 245 billion rupiah ($20.10 million) on Wednesday, its first in four sessions. Malaysia's main index was up 0.45 percent, the Philippines' main index gained 0.8 percent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1 percent. Thai shares pared earlier gains, ending a tad lower at 1,271.42 amid active selling in shares of Siam Commercial Bank and Bangkok Bank. Players remained on the sidelines, with the market's trading volume falling to 0.7 times of its full day average over the past 30 sessions, as the Thai government pushed ahead with a general election on Sunday despite warnings it could end in violence. Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 599 million baht ($18.21 million), adding to their net redemption of $205 million over the past three sessions. Singapore underperformed peers, down 0.5 percent as investors trimmed positions ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays. Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines will be closed on Friday for a Lunar New Year holiday, while Malaysia will remain shut on Thursday and Friday. Vietnam was closed for a second day on Wednesday for the country's Lunar New Year festival. Trading will resume on Thursday, Feb. 6. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 378.78 377.35 +0.38 Singapore 3047.93 3062.41 -0.47 Kuala Lumpur 1789.23 1781.25 +0.45 Bangkok 1271.42 1271.29 -0.03 Jakarta 4417.35 4341.65 +1.74 Manila 6069.84 6022.81 +0.78 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 378.78 388.37 -2.47 Singapore 3047.93 3167.43 -3.77 Kuala Lumpur 1789.23 1866.96 -4.16 Bangkok 1271.42 1298.71 -2.10 Jakarta 4417.35 4274.18 +3.35 Manila 6069.84 5889.83 +3.06 Ho Chi Minh -- 504.63 +10.28 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 177,521,800 168,054,623 Kuala Lumpur 125,884,500 113,894,573 Bangkok 3,433,528 4,798,864 Jakarta 2,926,037,900 2,851,924,670 Manila 104,614 72,388