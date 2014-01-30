BANGKOK, Jan 30 Singapore shares hit five-month lows on Thursday, posting their biggest monthly drop since August, with most others in Southeast Asia slipping amid renewed risk aversion after the U.S. Federal Reserve further scaled back its stimulus. The benchmark Straits Times Index ended down 0.7 percent at 3,027.22, the lowest level since Sept. 4. It posted a 4.4 percent fall in January. Stock markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines will be closed for the Lunar New Year holiday on Friday. Foreign-led selling sent Philippine shares down 0.5 percent on the day, trimming their monthly gains to 2.6 percent. The Philippines bourse said foreign investors sold a net 909 million peso ($20.1 million) worth of shares on Thursday. In Bangkok, the SET index fell for a fourth session, down 0.6 percent in low volumes on worries that the election on Sunday could turn violent. The index closed at 1,264.07, the lowest since Jan. 10. Thai army will increase the number of troops in the capital ahead of Sunday's election as the government warned it might not be able to contain violence if anti-government protesters try to stop people voting. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 377.03 378.78 -0.46 Singapore 3027.22 3047.93 -0.68 Kuala Lumpur 1804.03 1789.23 +0.83 Bangkok 1264.07 1271.42 -0.58 Jakarta 4418.76 4417.35 +0.03 Manila 6041.19 6069.84 -0.47 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 377.03 388.37 -2.92 Singapore 3027.22 3167.43 -4.43 Kuala Lumpur 1804.03 1866.96 -3.37 Bangkok 1264.07 1298.71 -2.67 Jakarta 4418.76 4274.18 +3.38 Manila 6041.19 5889.83 +2.57 Ho Chi Minh -- 504.63 +10.28 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 223,179,400 168,054,623 Kuala Lumpur 120,999,200 114,574,317 Bangkok 3,494,373 4,706,282 Jakarta 2,622,185,500 2,840,860,367 Manila 70,564 72,528