BANGKOK, Feb 3 Thai stocks hit one-week highs in light volume on Monday as short-sellers bought back shares after the weekend poll passed without violence, while shares in Singapore fell to their lowest since November 2012 amid weakness in Asia. The key SET index closed up 1.5 percent at 1,292.81, its highest level since Jan. 24, led by telecoms firm Advanced Info Service and Airports of Thailand, which was among recently-battered tourism stocks. Singapore dropped 1.2 percent to 2,990.95 while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.4 percent by 0949 GMT. Indonesia and the Philippines ended down, with foreign investors selling a net 453 billion rupiah ($37 million) and 806.6 million peso ($17.80 million), respectively, stock exchage and Thomson Reuters data showed. . Thai underperformance lured domestic buyers, although the domestic risks pointed to near-term weakness, with data showing foreign investors selling shares worth a net 3 billion baht ($90.88 million) while domestic institutions led buyers. Thai shares had fallen 12 percent in the three months to January, the region's worst performer, due to the protracted political crisis. CIMB Securities (Thailand) maintained its 2014 SET index target at 1,500, based on a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 11, which was the market's last upcycle average. "Although there was no serious outbreak of violence with only a few disruptions during yesterday's election, political uncertainties are here to stay, in our view, as the Election Commission cannot announce official results for some time and there are several political minefields ahead," the broker said. Malaysia was shut for a market holiday and Vietnam remained closed for the country's Lunar New Year festival, reopening on Feb. 6. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 377.42 377.69 -0.07 Singapore 2990.95 3027.22 -1.20 Bangkok 1292.81 1274.28 +1.45 Jakarta 4386.26 4418.76 -0.74 Manila 6015.30 6041.19 -0.43 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 377.42 388.37 -2.82 Singapore 2990.95 3167.43 -5.57 Kuala Lumpur -- 1866.96 -3.37 Bangkok 1292.81 1298.71 -0.45 Jakarta 4386.26 4274.18 +2.62 Manila 6015.30 5889.83 +2.13 Ho Chi Minh -- 504.63 +10.28 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 203,798,000 171,754,107 Bangkok 3,880,459 4,603,158 Jakarta 3,183,800,900 2,830,770,517 Manila 57,574 72,376