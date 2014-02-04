BANGKOK, Feb 4 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday, tracking other regional bourses after disappointing U.S. manufacturing data, while Thai shares gave up recent gains as the Feb. 2 polls failed to resolve a political deadlock. The Thai SET index had eased 1.2 percent to 1,277.47 by midday as lower-than-expected U.S. ISM manufacturing data prompted quick profit-taking in shares such as Advanced Info Service and Airports of Thailand. Traders said the sentiment remained weak due to risks associated with Sunday's election as the opposition Democrat Party said it will question the validity of the poll in the Constitutional Court. Maybank Kim Eng Securities said it expects the SET index to fall to the 1,270 level later in the day. "We do not see any exit for the political situation in the near term." Indonesia eased 0.6 percent, extending its Monday's fall to a one-week low amid foreign selling. Bank Mandiri lost 1.4 percent, with foreign investors selling the stock for a net 56 million rupiah ($4,600), Thomson Reuters data showed. Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.8 percent at 2,967.36, hovering around its lowest since November 2012. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had fallen 1.4 percent by 0536 GMT. The next support for the index should be around 2,600, broker NRA Capital said in a report. "There could be some light bargain hunting given the pace of recent falls but we could advise some nibbling instead as prices could still go cheaper." Shares in the Philippines dropped 1.8 percent to three-week lows, led down by shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands, while Malaysia was down 1.3 percent on resuming trade after market holiday. Vietnam remained closed for the country's Lunar New Year festival, reopening on Feb. 6. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0536 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 374.73 377.43 -0.72 Singapore 2967.36 2990.95 -0.79 Kuala Lumpur 1780.79 1804.03 -1.29 Bangkok 1277.47 1292.81 -1.19 Jakarta 4360.45 4386.26 -0.59 Manila 5909.10 6015.30 -1.77