BANGKOK, Feb 7 Major Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Friday on hopes U.S. non-farm payrolls data could put some global growth concerns to rest, with the Philippines an outperformer amid a rise in the peso and foreign-led buying in large-caps. The Philippine index jumped 1.6 percent, trimming its loss on the week to 0.5 percent. Shares of Philippine Long Distance Telephone, the most actively traded, soared 1.7 percent. The Philippine peso hit its highest level since Jan. 15 on Friday while the local bourse said foreign investors bought shares worth a net 428.5 million peso ($9.48 million) on the day. Stocks in Singapore rose 0.8 percent, hovering around a one-week high and ending the week down 0.5 percent. Malaysia closed up 0.6 percent at its highest level since Jan. 22, notching up a weekly gain of 0.3 percent. Indonesia ended up 1 percent, gaining 1.1 percent on the week. Thailand trimmed earlier gains, inching up 0.1 percent amid domestic political uncertainty. Shares of Thai Airways International reversed earlier gains and fell 1.5 percent to its lowest close since Jan. 30, after employees of the national carrier said they plan to "go slow" at work next week and call for its chairman and acting president to resign for running the airline into losses. For Asian Companies click: For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 381.64 379.14 +0.66 Singapore 3013.14 2988.27 +0.83 Kuala Lumpur 1808.59 1797.90 +0.59 Bangkok 1296.49 1295.24 +0.10 Jakarta 4466.67 4424.71 +0.95 Manila 6011.14 5914.59 +1.63 Ho Chi Minh 549.76 554.68 -0.89 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 381.64 388.37 -1.73 Singapore 3013.14 3167.43 -4.87 Kuala Lumpur 1808.59 1866.96 -3.13 Bangkok 1296.49 1298.71 -0.17 Jakarta 4466.67 4274.18 +4.50 Manila 6011.14 5889.83 +2.06 Ho Chi Minh 549.76 504.63 +8.94 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 245,264,200 175,274,010 Kuala Lumpur 159,831,300 118,319,493 Bangkok 7,287,413 4,598,075 Jakarta 3,773,466,200 2,767,606,257 Manila 80,929 70,521 Ho Chi Minh 124,967 88,687