Feb 20 Most Southeast Asian stocks ended weaker on Thursday after a survey on China's manufacturing sector heightened concerns about the world's second largest economy, but better earnings and foreign buying helped Philippine shares buck the trend. Activity in China's factories shrank again in February, hitting a seven-month low as employment fell at its fastest pace in five years, a preliminary private survey showed on Thursday. Thai shares lost 1.3 percent to their lowest close since Feb. 11, with shares in property developer SC Asset Corp , in which Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's family owns a large stake, fell 5 percent after protesters said they would target businesses linked to the family. Foreign investors sold a net $53.93 million worth of Thai shares on Thursday, extending the total foreign outflow to about $984 million in the last 19 straight sessions through Thursday, Reuters data showed. Malaysian stocks closed 0.1 percent down with a $32.81 million foreign outflow. Singapore ended 0.1 percent lower after having hit a one-month high earlier on the city-state's positive economic data, but was pulled down by disappointing Chinese factory data. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 1.2 percent. Bucking the trend, Philippine shares gained 0.9 percent to a near 3-1/2-month closing high, helped by $31.57 million in foreign inflows, which analysts attributed to better earnings being posted by companies. Indonesia also edged up 0.1 percent to a five-month closing high, led by financials. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 393.08 395.19 -0.53 Singapore 3086.64 3088.79 -0.07 Kuala Lumpur 1827.81 1829.45 -0.09 Bangkok 1303.98 1321.00 -1.29 Jakarta 4598.22 4592.65 +0.12 Manila 6352.76 6294.62 +0.92 Ho Chi Minh 571.04 578.12 -1.22 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 393.08 388.37 +1.21 Singapore 3086.64 3167.43 -2.55 Kuala Lumpur 1827.81 1866.96 -2.10 Bangkok 1303.98 1298.71 +0.41 Jakarta 4598.22 4274.18 +7.58 Manila 6352.76 5889.83 +7.86 Ho Chi Minh 571.04 504.63 +13.16 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 200,865,200 195,604,273 Kuala Lumpur 154,155,600 132,833,660 Bangkok 8,755,497 4,979,309 Jakarta 3,606,564,700 3,223,919,293 Manila 102,099 74,190 Ho Chi Minh 259,679 105,019