Feb 21 Most Southeast Asian stocks ended firmer on Friday with Indonesia hitting a five-month high, as upbeat U.S. manufacturing activity numbers helped boost appetite for risky assets, though concerns about China's economic growth limited the gains. The Jakarta Composite Index gained rose more than 1 percent to its highest close since Sept. 19, led by financial and infrastructure shares, with both sub indexes touching five-month highs. Investors were upbeat after an industry report on Thursday showed manufacturing activity in the United States accelerated in February at its fastest pace in nearly four years due in part to growth in new orders. However, concerns about China's slowing growth dented sentiment. Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.4 percent to a one-month high and it posted its strongest weekly gain in five months, a day after the city-state's economy posted a faster-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter of 2013. Shares in Malaysia edged up 0.2 percent despite $13.78 million foreign outflow, while Thailand stocks ended steady with a foreign inflow of $13.62 million, after offshore investors had pulled out $984 million worth of shares on a net basis in 19 straight sessions through Thursday. Shares of companies with links to Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra declined. Property developer SC Asset Corp lost 1.9 percent, while telecom company M Link Asia Corp shares were down 2.6 percent, as anti-government protesters turned to social media to attack businesses linked to her family on Thursday. Bucking the trend, Philippines shares fell 0.7 percent, snapping a five-session winning streak and down from a near 3-1/2 month closing high hit in the previous session. Foreigners, however, bought $22.82 million worth shares in Manila. Vietnam's VN Index edged down 0.1 percent despite a net foreign buying of $1.55 million on Friday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 394.79 393.06 +0.49 Singapore 3099.93 3086.64 +0.43 Kuala Lumpur 1830.74 1827.81 +0.16 Bangkok 1304.21 1303.98 +0.02 Jakarta 4646.15 4598.22 +1.02 Manila 6308.36 6352.76 -0.70 Ho Chi Minh 570.57 571.04 -0.08 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 394.97 388.37 +1.70 Singapore 3099.93 3167.43 -2.13 Kuala Lumpur 1830.74 1866.96 -1.94 Bangkok 1304.21 1298.71 +0.42 Jakarta 4646.15 4274.18 +8.70 Manila 6308.36 5889.83 +7.11 Ho Chi Minh 5710.57 504.63 +13.07 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 268,789,400 197,016,307 Kuala Lumpur 127,296,600 134,764,617 Bangkok 5,894,680 5,114,816 Jakarta 3,801,249,100 3,264,647,453 Manila 84,139 75,730 Ho Chi Minh 124,763 110,533