BANGKOK, Feb 27 Thai shares rose to their
highest in more than one week on Thursday after anti-government
protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban said he was willing to appear
in a live TV debate with Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.
The key SET index closed up 1.03 percent at
1,318.05, the highest since Feb. 19. Outperformers included
dividend-yielding banking shares such as Bank of Ayudhya
and Siam Commercial Bank.
Jakarta's Composite Index rose almost 1 percent
after three sessions of falls.
Shares of state-owned tin miner PT Timah surged 8
percent, following a move from Indonesia Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (ICDX) that suggested an opening bid
benchmark for tin prices
Other markets in Southeast Asia posted limited gains ahead
of the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's testimony on the Fed
monetary policy plan.
Stocks in Singapore inched up 0.3 percent, their
first in three sessions, Malaysia rose 0.5 percent after
Wednesday's fall to a more than one-week low, while the
Philippines was up 0.5 percent at a near 4-month high.
Vietnam fell 0.85 percent as investors selling for
profit eroded the strength of buying demand, but analysts
expected the index to bounce back soon.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 395.93 394.46 +0.37
Singapore 3096.74 3088.25 +0.27
Kuala Lumpur 1831.66 1822.55 +0.50
Bangkok 1318.05 1304.62 +1.03
Jakarta 4568.94 4532.72 +0.80
Manila 6354.79 6322.60 +0.51
Ho Chi Minh 584.79 589.81 -0.85
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 395.93 388.37 +1.95
Singapore 3096.74 3167.43 -2.23
Kuala Lumpur 1831.66 1866.96 -1.89
Bangkok 1318.02 1298.71 +1.49
Jakarta 4568.94 4274.18 +6.90
Manila 6354.79 5889.83 +7.89
Ho Chi Minh 584.79 504.63 -15.88
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 231,943,400 201,016,560
Kuala Lumpur 121,768,700 136,163,047
Bangkok 4,974,603 5,269,940
Jakarta 3,378,387,900 3,308,644,083
Manila 99,086 79,796
Ho Chi Minh 225,207 120,600