BANGKOK, Feb 27 Thai shares rose to their highest in more than one week on Thursday after anti-government protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban said he was willing to appear in a live TV debate with Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. The key SET index closed up 1.03 percent at 1,318.05, the highest since Feb. 19. Outperformers included dividend-yielding banking shares such as Bank of Ayudhya and Siam Commercial Bank. Jakarta's Composite Index rose almost 1 percent after three sessions of falls. Shares of state-owned tin miner PT Timah surged 8 percent, following a move from Indonesia Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (ICDX) that suggested an opening bid benchmark for tin prices Other markets in Southeast Asia posted limited gains ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's testimony on the Fed monetary policy plan. Stocks in Singapore inched up 0.3 percent, their first in three sessions, Malaysia rose 0.5 percent after Wednesday's fall to a more than one-week low, while the Philippines was up 0.5 percent at a near 4-month high. Vietnam fell 0.85 percent as investors selling for profit eroded the strength of buying demand, but analysts expected the index to bounce back soon. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 395.93 394.46 +0.37 Singapore 3096.74 3088.25 +0.27 Kuala Lumpur 1831.66 1822.55 +0.50 Bangkok 1318.05 1304.62 +1.03 Jakarta 4568.94 4532.72 +0.80 Manila 6354.79 6322.60 +0.51 Ho Chi Minh 584.79 589.81 -0.85 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 395.93 388.37 +1.95 Singapore 3096.74 3167.43 -2.23 Kuala Lumpur 1831.66 1866.96 -1.89 Bangkok 1318.02 1298.71 +1.49 Jakarta 4568.94 4274.18 +6.90 Manila 6354.79 5889.83 +7.89 Ho Chi Minh 584.79 504.63 -15.88 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 231,943,400 201,016,560 Kuala Lumpur 121,768,700 136,163,047 Bangkok 4,974,603 5,269,940 Jakarta 3,378,387,900 3,308,644,083 Manila 99,086 79,796 Ho Chi Minh 225,207 120,600