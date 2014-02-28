BANGKOK, Feb 28 Indonesian stocks rose on Friday, posting their biggest monthly gain in a year along with a rise in the rupiah and optimism about its current account balance, while Philippines climbed to a near four-month high helped by foreign-led buying. Jakarta's Composite Index ended up 1.1 percent on the day and was up 4.6 percent on the month, its best since February 2013. The rupiah rose further on Friday after the central bank said the country's current-account deficit would be narrower in the first quarter. The Philippines was up 1.1 percent at 6,424.99, the highest close since Nov. 7, racking up a 6.4 percent gain on the month and was Southeast Asia's best performer. Other Southeast Asian stock markets pushed higher, with Thai shares finishing up 0.6 percent, taking their gain in February to about 4 percent after four straight months of decline. Domestic political tensions remained in focus though, brokers said. A senior Thai minister rejected a proposal for talks from the leader of an anti-government protest movement on Friday as demonstrators rallied at ministries to put pressure on Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to step down. Foreign investors were net buyers across Southeast Asian stock exchanges, with Thailand reporting foreign buying of 825 million baht ($25.3 million) on Friday, stock exchange data showed. Indonesia posted net foreign inflows of 517.6 million rupiah ($44,400), for Malaysia it was 419 million ringgit ($127.7 million) and the Philippines 965 million peso ($21.6 million), according to Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 397.70 395.62 +0.53 Singapore 3110.78 3096.74 +0.45 Kuala Lumpur 1835.66 1831.66 +0.22 Bangkok 1325.33 1318.05 +0.55 Jakarta 4620.21 4568.94 +1.12 Manila 6424.99 6354.79 +1.10 Ho Chi Minh 586.48 584.79 +0.29 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 397.70 388.37 +2.40 Singapore 3110.78 3167.43 -1.79 Kuala Lumpur 1835.66 1866.96 -1.68 Bangkok 1325.33 1298.71 +2.05 Jakarta 4620.21 4274.18 +8.10 Manila 6424.99 5889.83 +9.09 Ho Chi Minh 586.48 504.63 +16.22 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 302,515,500 202,177,460 Kuala Lumpur 180,935,100 136,399,623 Bangkok 6,535,638 5,263,913 Jakarta 3,586,840,800 3,269,158,700 Manila 101,030 81,245 Ho Chi Minh 119,409 125,628