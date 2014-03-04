March 4 Most Southeast Asian markets ended
firmer on Tuesday after Russia's president ordered troops in
military exercises to return to base in what was seen as a
dampening down of immediate tensions in the East-West crisis
over Ukraine.
The Thai SET index rose 0.5 percent, closing at its
highest since Dec. 19 with a foreign inflow of $40 million,
extending the net foreign inflow to $75.17 million in the first
two sessions of the week, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Foreign investors have offloaded a net $3.9 billion worth of
Thai shares since November through Friday due to local political
turmoil, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Jakarta Composite Index rose 0.4 percent,
Malaysian shares edged up 0.1 percent while the
Singapore stock index gained 0.6 percent.
Bucking the trend, Philippines' main index fell 0.2
percent and Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended 0.6
percent down at its lowest since Feb. 12.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 397.84 396.39 +0.37
Singapore 3104.71 3187.47 +0.56
Kuala Lumpur 1826.46 1824.69 +0.10
Bangkok 1345.82 1339.21 +0.49
Jakarta 4601.28 4584.21 +0.37
Manila 6394.60 6407.52 -0.20
Ho Chi Minh 569.97 573.38 -0.59
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 397.84 388.37 +2.44
Singapore 3104.71 3167.43 -1.98
Kuala Lumpur 1826.46 1866.96 -2.17
Bangkok 1345.82 1298.71 +3.63
Jakarta 4601.28 4274.18 +7.25
Manila 6394.60 5889.83 +8.57
Ho Chi Minh 569.97 504.63 +12.95
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 331,264,600 212,975,720
Kuala Lumpur 134,203,500 138,822,377
Bangkok 5,813,670 5,238,429
Jakarta 3,372,799,000 3,279,409,243
Manila 79,436 81,916
Ho Chi Minh 125,572 128,992