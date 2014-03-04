March 4 Most Southeast Asian markets ended firmer on Tuesday after Russia's president ordered troops in military exercises to return to base in what was seen as a dampening down of immediate tensions in the East-West crisis over Ukraine. The Thai SET index rose 0.5 percent, closing at its highest since Dec. 19 with a foreign inflow of $40 million, extending the net foreign inflow to $75.17 million in the first two sessions of the week, Thomson Reuters data showed. Foreign investors have offloaded a net $3.9 billion worth of Thai shares since November through Friday due to local political turmoil, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Jakarta Composite Index rose 0.4 percent, Malaysian shares edged up 0.1 percent while the Singapore stock index gained 0.6 percent. Bucking the trend, Philippines' main index fell 0.2 percent and Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended 0.6 percent down at its lowest since Feb. 12. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 397.84 396.39 +0.37 Singapore 3104.71 3187.47 +0.56 Kuala Lumpur 1826.46 1824.69 +0.10 Bangkok 1345.82 1339.21 +0.49 Jakarta 4601.28 4584.21 +0.37 Manila 6394.60 6407.52 -0.20 Ho Chi Minh 569.97 573.38 -0.59 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 397.84 388.37 +2.44 Singapore 3104.71 3167.43 -1.98 Kuala Lumpur 1826.46 1866.96 -2.17 Bangkok 1345.82 1298.71 +3.63 Jakarta 4601.28 4274.18 +7.25 Manila 6394.60 5889.83 +8.57 Ho Chi Minh 569.97 504.63 +12.95 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 331,264,600 212,975,720 Kuala Lumpur 134,203,500 138,822,377 Bangkok 5,813,670 5,238,429 Jakarta 3,372,799,000 3,279,409,243 Manila 79,436 81,916 Ho Chi Minh 125,572 128,992