March 12 Most Southeast Asian stocks ended
weaker on Wednesday on concerns over sluggish economic growth in
China and the United States, with foreign investors exiting
Malaysian shares.
Philippines stock index fell 1 percent, after hitting
a more than four-month high in the previous session, Singapore
shares lost 1 percent, Thailand closed 0.6
percent down, Malaysia lost 0.5 percent, and Indonesia
ended 0.4 percent weaker.
Weak Chinese exports, which tumbled in February, added to
fears of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, while
U.S. economic data gave no clear indication of whether the
world's largest economy's troubles were merely weather-related
or something more worrisome.
Analysts in Bangkok said the expected interest rate cut by
the central bank to spark growth in a sluggish economy helped to
cap heavy losses.
In terms of valuation, Thailand stocks are cheaper with a
12-month forward price-to-earning ratio at 12.6, lower than
Philippines's 16.9, Malaysia's 15.3, Indonesia's 14.2, and
Singapore's 13.7, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.
Andre Varian, a research analyst with Jakarta-based broker
Ciptadana Securities said Indonesian stocks are still attractive
due to promising economic growth coming from huge domestic
consumption, demographic bonus, relatively sturdy economic
fundamentals in the ASEAN region.
"However, we never deny that the global impact of such
ongoing recession in the euro area and slowing down economic
growth in China still represent a prominent constraint to stifle
our capital market growth," Varian said.
Kuala Lumpur suffered $121.51 million net foreign outflow on
Wednesday, while Jakarta and Bangkok witnesses a net outflow of
$11.53 million and $6.97 million respectively on Wednesday.
Manila, however, saw an inflow of $7.63 million.
Bucking the trend, Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed up 0.3 percent, gaining for a sixth consecutive session,
with property and energy stocks providing support, but greater
selling erased earlier gains.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 401.09 404.57 -0.86
Singapore 3097.43 3129.40 -1.02
Kuala Lumpur 1818.60 1828.55 -0.54
Bangkok 1356.42 1364.28 -0.58
Jakarta 4684.39 4704.21 -0.42
Manila 6462.47 6529.58 -1.03
Ho Chi Minh 590.02 588.50 +0.26
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 401.09 388.37 +3.28
Singapore 3097.43 3167.43 -2.21
Kuala Lumpur 1818.60 1866.96 -2.59
Bangkok 1356.42 1298.71 +4.44
Jakarta 4684.39 4274.18 +9.60
Manila 6462.47 5889.83 +9.72
Ho Chi Minh 590.02 504.63 +16.92
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 234,174,200 229,091,143
Kuala Lumpur 150,885,200 131,972,290
Bangkok 5,342,090 5,645,279
Jakarta 5,066,424,800 3,529,934,283
Manila 89,100 83,500
Ho Chi Minh 177,884 136,322