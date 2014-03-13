BANGKOK, March 13 Southeast Asian stock markets mostly gained on Thursday, with Thai shares outperforming amid selective buying in dividend-yielding stocks, while Indonesia ended near an eight-month high as consumer shares rose ahead of an interest rate decision. Thai SET index closed up 1.04 percent at 1,370.50, the highest since Dec. 4. Shares of Bangkok Bank, PTT and Siam Cement were among the outperformers in the top 30 high dividend stocks. Indonesia's main index finished up 0.9 percent at 4,726.17, the highest close since July 23, led by consumer related stocks, including Unilever Indonesia and Telkom Indonesia. Bank Indonesia held its benchmark reference rate unchanged at 7.50 percent, as widely expected, because pressures over the inflation rate and the rupiah have eased. The decision came after market close on Thursday. Vietnam was up 0.88 percent, the seventh gain in a row, boosted by investors' growing confidence in the macro economy. Malaysia pared earlier gain, ending nearly unchanged at 1,818.86 after the country's industrial production in January rose 3.7 percent from a year earlier, below expectations. Stocks in Singapore and the Philippines fell for a second session, amid selling in recent gainers such as shares of Keppel Corp and Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 403.79 401.02 +0.69 Singapore 3081.39 3097.43 -0.52 Kuala Lumpur 1818.86 1818.60 +0.01 Bangkok 1370.50 1356.42 +1.04 Jakarta 4726.17 4684.39 +0.89 Manila 6429.79 6462.47 -0.51 Ho Chi Minh 595.22 590.02 +0.88 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 403.79 388.37 +3.97 Singapore 3081.39 3167.43 -2.72 Kuala Lumpur 1818.86 1866.96 -2.58 Bangkok 1370.50 1298.71 +5.53 Jakarta 4726.17 4274.18 +10.57 Manila 6429.79 5889.83 +9.17 Ho Chi Minh 595.22 504.63 +17.95 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 234,631,800 229,457,663 Kuala Lumpur 136,052,500 129,620,007 Bangkok 6,238,328 5,673,208 Jakarta 5,196,923,200 3,614,401,927 Manila 59,295 83,429 Ho Chi Minh 133,779 138,728