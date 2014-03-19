BANGKOK, March 19 Thai stocks gave up early gains to end lower on Wednesday on institutional-led selling while Singapore shares snapped a two-day winning streak, with shares of CapitaLand easing after it sold stake in an Australian firm. Bangkok's SET index closed down 0.6 percent, extending Tuesday's fall. Profit-taking sent shares of hotelier Central Plaza Hotel down 3.9 percent, making it the worst performer among the top 50 large-caps. The rise in Thai shares this year has kept some investors cautious on valuations, said strategist Koraphat Vorachet of broker Nomura Pattanasin in Bangkok. "Investors are more careful on stock valuations. This market psychology is likely to lead to more consolidation," he added. Domestic institutions sold shares worth a net 1.29 billion baht ($40.11 million) while foreign investors bought a net 1 billion baht ($31.09 million), turning net buyers for a second consecutive day, after an emergency decree was lifted. Most Southeast Asian stocks came off intraday highs, in line with Asian stock markets ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 405.89 406.52 -0.16 Singapore 3080.75 3093.84 -0.42 Kuala Lumpur 1817.44 1820.70 -0.18 Bangkok 1364.27 1373.08 -0.64 Jakarta 4821.46 4805.61 +0.33 Manila 6462.49 6466.55 -0.06 Ho Chi Minh 605.59 599.85 +0.96 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 405.89 388.37 +4.51 Singapore 3080.75 3167.43 -2.74 Kuala Lumpur 1817.44 1866.96 -2.65 Bangkok 1364.27 1298.71 +5.05 Jakarta 4821.46 4274.18 +12.80 Manila 6462.49 5889.83 +9.72 Ho Chi Minh 605.59 504.63 +20.01 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 212,613,500 232,613,847 Kuala Lumpur 110,777,500 128,419,657 Bangkok 7,049,225 6,158,303 Jakarta 4,208,929,900 4,056,471,370 Manila 103,519 81,014 Ho Chi Minh 192,008 148,242 ($1 = 32.16 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)