SINGAPORE, April 17 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday as investors took positions in emerging markets on expectations of strong corporate earnings, boosting Thai shares to their highest since November, while Indonesia ended at more than a week high. Bangkok's SET index closed up 0.5 percent at 1,408.78. Shares of Kasikornbank led the gainers on expectations of strong results for the January-March quarter. Jakarta's Composite Index gained 0.5 percent to 4,897.05, its highest close since April 9. Bank Central Asia rose 1.4 percent after broker Trimegah Securities said in a report on Thursday that the lender was likely to post strong quarterly earnings. Foreign investors net bought Thai shares worth 1.73 billion baht ($53.6 million), while for Indonesia it was 672.8 billion rupiah ($59 million). In Singapore, shares of rig builder Keppel Corp fell after reporting weak quarterly results. Indonesia and Singapore will be shut on Friday for a market holiday, reopening on Monday. The Philippine stock market was shut from Thursday, and trading will resume on Monday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 421.55 419.46 +0.50 Singapore 3253.80 3253.20 +0.02 Kuala Lumpur 1850.54 1845.37 +0.28 Bangkok 1408.78 1401.84 +0.50 Jakarta 4897.05 4873.01 +0.49 Ho Chi Minh 580.31 574.29 +1.05 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 421.55 388.37 +8.54 Singapore 3253.80 3167.43 +2.73 Kuala Lumpur 1850.54 1866.96 -0.88 Bangkok 1408.78 1298.71 +8.48 Jakarta 4897.05 4274.18 +14.57 Manila -- 5889.83 +13.27 Ho Chi Minh 580.31 504.63 +15.00 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1 = 32.2675 Thai Baht) ($1 = 11434.5000 Indonesian Rupiahs) (Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)