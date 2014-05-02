SINGAPORE, May 2 Most Southeast Asian markets
closed higher on the week, with Philippine shares leading
gains after solid corporate earnings pushed the index up from
its 2-week low hit earlier this week.
The Philippine index gained 0.9 percent this week as
better-than-expected company earnings spurred investors to pour
money back into the country's stocks.
On Friday, the index was propped up by a late surge in
Philex Mining Corp after the mining company reported
core net profit more than doubled from the same period last
year. Shares of the company closed 6.1 percent higher.
Gains were also led by transportation firm International
Container Terminal Services Inc which rose 4.2 percent.
The company won a 26-year contract on Friday to construct and
operate a container terminal in Melbourne, Australia.
Thailand's SET index climbed 0.9 percent this week,
stretching gains into a third week. Warehouse firm Sub Sri Thai
PCL led gains with a 20 percent rise.
Markets were jittery throughout the day as a marginal
increase in China manufacturing activity and U.S. April payrolls
report due after trading hours weighed on sentiment.
Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fared
poorly, closing 0.5 percent down on the week, despite record
first-quarter earnings posted by the country's three banks.
Indonesia fell 1.2 percent for the week, while Kuala
Lumpur edged up 0.4 percent.
The Vietnam market was closed on Friday for a public
holiday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 420.08 419.41 +0.16
Singapore 3252.55 3264.71 -0.37
Kuala Lumpur 1869.08 1871.52 -0.13
Bangkok 1421.48 1414.94 +0.46
Jakarta 4838.76 4840.15 -0.03
Manila 6742.97 6707.91 +0.52
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 420.08 388.37 +8.16
Singapore 3252.55 3167.43 +2.69
Kuala Lumpur 1869.08 1866.96 +0.11
Bangkok 1421.48 1298.71 +9.45
Jakarta 4838.76 4274.18 +13.21
Manila 6742.97 5889.83 +14.48
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
(Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)