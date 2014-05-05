May 5 Most Southeast Asian markets fell on Monday, with Malaysia and Singapore trading near one-week lows as disappointing Chinese manufacturing activity raised concerns about the economic growth momentum in the world's second-largest economy. The Malaysian stock index was down 0.4 percent by 0632 GMT while the Singapore index was 0.1 percent weaker. Activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted for a fourth consecutive month in April, a private survey showed on Monday, adding to questions about whether the world's second-largest economy is still losing momentum. The Vietnam stock market, which resumed trading after a holiday since April 29, was down 1.7 percent, despite solid improvement in the country's manufacturing sector. Bucking the trend, the Philippine stock index was 0.3 percent firmer after recovering from an early loss, while the Jakarta Composite index was steady as Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, posted its slowest growth in more than four years. The Thai market was closed on Monday for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0632 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 420.27 420.06 +0.05 Singapore 3250.27 3252.55 -0.07 Kuala Lumpur 1862.04 1869.08 -0.38 Jakarta 4840.53 4838.76 +0.04 Manila 6760.17 6742.97 +0.27 Ho Chi Minh 567.96 578.00 -1.74 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)