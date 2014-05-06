BANGKOK, May 6 Thai stocks fell to their lowest
in nearly three weeks on Tuesday as investors cashed in on
recent gains ahead of a court ruling on Wednesday in an abuse of
power case against Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.
Thai SET index finished down 1.2 percent at
1,404.01, the lowest close since April 16.
Shares of Banpu Pcl were among top percentage
losers, down 4.1 percent. The stock hit a four-month high last
week on expectations that the coal miner would post strong
earnings for the January-March quarter on the back of high coal
sales.
Shares of Vietnam were among underperformers, with the
benchmark stock index sliding to a near three-month low
amid widespread selling by retail investors.
In Jakarta, shares eased 0.2 percent as recent weak
first quarter GDP growth kept investors wary ahead of Bank
Indonesia's policy meeting on Thursday.
Indonesia's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark
policy rate unchanged, as pressures over inflation and a
widening current-account deficit have eased, a Reuters poll
showed.
Domestic investors led among sellers in the region while
foreign investors recorded modest net buying after a subdued
session due to holidays in key Asian markets, including Japan
.
Malaysian shares recorded foreign inflows of 25.14 million
ringgit ($7.7 million), Philippine a net 479.2 million peso
($10.8 million) and Indonesia a net 102.4 billion rupiah ($8.9
million), stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 418.94 419.80 -0.20
Singapore 3245.56 3241.60 +0.12
Kuala Lumpur 1860.43 1860.54 -0.01
Bangkok 1404.01 1421.48 -1.23
Jakarta 4834.47 4842.50 -0.17
Manila 6765.93 6766.46 -0.01
Ho Chi Minh 555.11 564.85 -1.72
Change on year
Market Current End 2013 Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 418.94 388.37 +7.87
Singapore 3245.56 3167.43 +2.47
Kuala Lumpur 1860.43 1866.96 -0.35
Bangkok 1404.01 1298.71 +8.11
Jakarta 4834.47 4274.18 +13.11
Manila 6765.93 5889.83 +14.87
Ho Chi Minh 555.11 504.63 +10.00
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 3.2555 Malaysian Ringgit)
($1 = 44.4100 Philippine Pesos)
($1 = 11517.5000 Indonesian Rupiah)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Mai
Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Anand Basu)