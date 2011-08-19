* Indonesia suffers heavy foreign selling
* Weak oil prices cause S'pore rig builders to drop
* Morgan Stanley keeps positive outlook on Indonesia
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Aug 19 Southeast Asian stock markets
tumbled on Friday, with index heavyweights coming under selling
pressure as investors shifted money out of riskier assets
because of worries over slowing global growth.
Indonesia suffered its biggest fall in two weeks,
tumbling 4.4 percent, with banks in particular hit. Singapore
had its largest loss in almost two weeks at 3.2
percent.
Stocks in Malaysia and Thailand ended the
day with smaller drops of less than 2 percent. Philippine shares
and Vietnam fell 1.45 percent and 0.5 percent
respectively.
The selling intensifed late in the session after European
shares extended the previous session's sharp sell-off
and U.S. stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower start on
Wall Street.
"The Indonesian market dropped today due to selling from
foreign investors ... It's normal that banks got hit first when
the market is down as government bond yields jumped," said
Jakarta-based Purwoko Sartono, an analyst at Panin Sekuritas.
Foreign investors sold Indonesian stocks worth a net $203
million on Friday, the highest level in more than five months,
taking net foreign selling this month to $753 million, after two
straight months of inflows, Thomson Reuters data showed, while
the Philippine outflow was $11.5 million.
The Thai market had foreign outflows of 6.4 billion baht
($214 million), the exchange said.
Asian stocks slumped on growing fears the U.S. economy was
sliding into recession and as some European lenders faced
short-term funding strains, raising fears of a systemic banking
crisis on the continent.
The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan
fell 4.02 percent by 0911 GMT.
Singapore fell for a third week, losing 4.1 percent, the
worst in the region. Indonesia posted a weekly loss of 1.2
percent, with Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines posting
more limited falls.
In a research note dated Aug. 18, Morgan Stanley said it
maintained its positive outlook on Indonesia, upgraded Thailand
to neutral and downgraded Singapore to negative.
It believed that Indonesia's domestic economic growth would
withstand a a global slowdown and that Thailand's equity market
was likely to outperform ASEAN markets during periods of
political stability.
Singapore is likely to be hurt the most by a slowdown in
global growth, it said.
Among top active shares by turnover, Bank Rakyat Indonesia
, the world's biggest micro lender, dropped 6.6
percent, and Astra International , the biggest listed
firm by market value and main auto distributor, plunged 9.1
percent.
Thailand's biggest energy firm, PTT , lost 3.3
percent, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co , the Philippines'
second-biggest lender by assets, fell 2.9 percent and Malaysian
financial counter CIMB Group eased 2.7 percent.
In Singapore, rig builder Keppel Corp lost 4.9
percent and rival Sembcorp Marine retreated 8.8
percent on concern that weaker oil prices could adversely affect
demand for rigs.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2733.63 2824.96 -3.23
Kuala Lumpur 1483.98 1503.30 -1.29
Bangkok 1069.20 1089.09 -1.83
Jakarta 3842.75 4020.99 -4.43
Manila 4339.90 4403.54 -1.45
Hanoi 400.76 402.89 -0.53
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2733.63 3190.04 -14.31
Kuala Lumpur 1483.98 1518.91 -2.30
Bangkok 1069.20 1032.76 +3.53
Jakarta 3842.75 3703.51 +3.76
Manila 4339.90 4201.14 +3.30
Hanoi 400.76 484.66 -17.31
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 497,812,300 410,554,217
Kuala Lumpur 208,565,100 153,156,257
Bangkok 5,383,396 5,377,829
Jakarta 5,213,716,000 5,495,772,200
Manila 614,581 620,541
Hanoi 26,906 26,594
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and
Singapore bureau; Editing by xxxx)