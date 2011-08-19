UPDATE 1-Michael Kors comparable sales fall more than expected
Feb 7 Apparel and accessories maker Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales, citing disappointing sales in North America and Europe.
BANGKOK Aug 19 Indonesia's main stock market index extended its fall on Friday to 4 percent as big caps came under selling pressure amid fears about a possible U.S. recession and financial problems for European banks.
At 0800 GMT, the main index was down 4.1 percent at 3,855.83, led by a 7.9 percent plunge in the biggest listed firm by market value and main auto distributor, Astra International .
Southeast Asia faced selloffs across the board, with Singapore's Strait Times Index falling 3.2 percent. Losses in Malaysia , Thailand and the Philippines each dropped more than 1 percent.
Stocks in Asia ex Japan fell 4.07 percent. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Martin Petty)
Feb 7 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Tuesday as investors look for a steer from a rush of quarterly earnings reports.
DETROIT, Feb 7 General Motors Co on Tuesday said fourth quarter net income fell to $1.19 a share, factoring out one-time items, in part because of $500 million in foreign exchange losses, and the company forecast 2017 profits per share would be flat to slightly up from 2016.