BANGKOK Aug 19 Indonesia's main stock market index extended its fall on Friday to 4 percent as big caps came under selling pressure amid fears about a possible U.S. recession and financial problems for European banks.

At 0800 GMT, the main index was down 4.1 percent at 3,855.83, led by a 7.9 percent plunge in the biggest listed firm by market value and main auto distributor, Astra International .

Southeast Asia faced selloffs across the board, with Singapore's Strait Times Index falling 3.2 percent. Losses in Malaysia , Thailand and the Philippines each dropped more than 1 percent.

Stocks in Asia ex Japan fell 4.07 percent. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Martin Petty)