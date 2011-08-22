* Confidence dented by feats of U.S. recession

* S'pore regains footing; ends off 15-month lows

* More outflows for Philippine, Indonesia

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Aug 22 Major Southeast Asian stock markets posted small losses on Monday, minimised by late bargain hunting in retail stocks that offset woes over a festering debt crisis in Europe and a grim economic outlook for the United States.

Most regional sharemarkets recouped early losses after late buying in beaten-down consumer stocks, but signs that the U.S. economy could slide back into recession raised fears of a steep global slowdown and potential its impact on local growth and earnings.

Singapore stocks ended nearly flat, picking up after slumping 1.9 percent fall at one point to its lowest since May 27. Stocks in Indonesia , Thailand and Malaysia rebounded from day lows to the lowest in more than one week.

Some brokers were reviewing year-end targets of indexes in the region, taking into account lower optimism on regional growth.

Yasmin Soulisa, an analyst at Jakarta-based Bumi Bapindo Securities, said Indonesia would feel the pinch of the global slowdown, mostly because of its trade with China, and coal miners would take a hit.

"Indonesia is categorised as being among the least vulnerable countries in terms of the U.S. economic crisis. However, as the U.S. and the rest of the world slow down, it means trouble for China as their economy much depends on world demand," she said.

Jittery Asian stocks surrendered early gains and turned lower on Monday, adding to last week's steep losses. Gold shot to new highs as investors worried about the sluggish U.S. economic outlook and Europe's debt crisis.

Shares elsewhere in the region as measured by the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index fell 0.5 percent by 0929 GMT.

Indonesia reported foreign outflows of $80 million on Monday, on top of $203 million on Friday while the Philippines had outflows of $19.2 million, after $11.5 million outflow on Friday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

In Bangkok, foreign investors appeared to shift funds to domestic bonds with medium- to long-term tenor, partly in response to worse-than-expected second-quarter GDP data, a bond dealer said.

Thailand's state planning agency revised downwards the top end of its forecast growth range for 2011, clouding the outlook for interest rates after an expected increase this week. [ID: nL4E7JJ178]

Economists generally still expect the Thai central bank to raise its policy rate to 3.50 percent from 3.25 percent on Wednesday, which would be the ninth increase since July last year.

Among actively-traded stocks, Indonesia's coal miner Bumi Resources fell 3.7 percent, partly as concerns about demand from China for commodities dimmed its outlook.

Indonesia's main auto distributor Astra International gained 2.5 percent.

In Bangkok, a fall in brent crude helped trigger selling in Thailand's biggest energy firm PTT but hopes about a pro-growth policy of the new government lured buying in banks, with Siam Commercial Bank edging up 0.4 percent.

Singapore cellphone company Singapore Telecommunications gained 1.4 percent, reversing an early fall, while United Overseas Bank fell 1.8 percent and DBS Group Holdings eased 1.1 percent.

Broker Kim Eng Securities downgraded DBS and United Overseas Bank to "sell", citing a looming threat of a global economic slowdown and a potential double blow in the form of stagnating loan growth and pressure on net interest margin.

For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2731.81 2733.63 -0.07 Kuala Lumpur 1472.16 1483.98 -0.80 Bangkok 1067.84 1069.20 -0.13 Jakarta 3839.62 3842.75 -0.08 Manila 4291.11 4339.90 -1.12 Hanoi 406.03 400.76 +1.32 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2731.81 3190.04 -14.36 Kuala Lumpur 1472.16 1518.91 -3.08 Bangkok 1067.84 1032.76 +3.40 Jakarta 3839.62 3703.51 +3.68 Manila 4291.11 4201.14 +2.14 Hanoi 406.03 484.66 -16.22 ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia..... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia.... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ. India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks.. Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report .. LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Singapore diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Banking news Tech,Media,Telecoms Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Local currency LME price overview (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and Singapore bureau; Editing by Martin Petty)