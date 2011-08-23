* Region looks to U.S. Fed speech as next trigger

* Palm oil shares jump on Chinese demand hopes

* Caution over Thai interest rate outlook

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Aug 23 Most Southeast Asian stock markets moved higher on Tuesday after a survey of Chinese factory output soothed fears of a hard landing for the world's second-biggest economy, reviving the mood in the region and pushing commodity shares higher.

Buying kicked in late in the session, reversing early losses in the region, although relatively light volume suggested lingering worries about a global slowdown.

One possible spark for further buying could be U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday in Jackson Hole. Some in the market hope Bernanke will hint at additional stimulus measures that could buoy stocks.

"We are still waiting for the Fed, to see if there's going to be a hint of how he's going to direct policy," said Kuala Lumpur-based Scott Lim, CEO of MIDF, who manages about 1.4 billion ringgit ($471 million).

"I'm not in a hurry to act, but if the market continues to erode and screaming buys present themselves, we will buy," Lim said.

Stocks in Malaysia edged up 0.7 percent, recouping most of a 0.8 percent drop on Monday amid losses in stocks globally.

In a choppy session across the region, Singapore climbed 1.2 percent, erasing a 1 percent loss in early trade, while Indonesia gained around 1 percent, with small outflows of $7.8 million, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Philippine shares jumped nearly 2 percent, with market turnover rising to 1.13 times its 30-day average, making it the region's most active, with tiny inflows of $2.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Manila was boosted by a 3.9 percent rise in Philippine Long Distance Telephone (PLDT) , the country's second most valuable listed firm, due to its attractive dividend payout.

"The PLDT dividend was a primary catalyst of the market. Nothing was significant apart from that. There's more foreign buying today and they just capitalised on PLDT's dividend," said Oliver Plana, head of sales at Manila-based broker Asiasec Equities Inc.

Thai stocks erased early gains to end almost 1 percent lower as profit-taking hit banks, sending leader Bangkok Bank down almost 2 percent.

The Bank of Thailand reviews interest rates on Wednesday and another rise is expected, although the global slowdown is increasing the odds of a pause later in the year.

Economists polled by Reuters expected the central bank to raise its benchmark rate 25 basis points to 3.50 percent.

World stocks, the euro and commodity prices advanced on Tuesday after gauges of Chinese and German manufacturing activity were not as weak as some had feared. The MSCI All-Country World Index rose 1 percent by 0936 GMT.

HSBC's China Flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), designed to preview China's factory output before official data, edged up to 49.8 in August from July's 49.3.

In Singapore, gains were led by telecommunication firms, seen as offering relatively stable earnings and attractive dividend yields, with Singapore Telecommunications rising 3.1 percent.

Palm plantation stocks tracked Malaysian palm oil futures which hit a one-week high on Tuesday. Malaysia's IOI Corporation jumped 4.3 percent and Singapore-listed commodity firm Noble Group surged nearly 5 percent. ($1 = 2.970 Malaysian Ringgit)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2765.15 2731.81 +1.22 Kuala Lumpur 1482.37 1472.16 +0.69 Bangkok 1057.28 1067.84 -0.99 Jakarta 3880.46 3839.62 +1.06 Manila 4375.39 4291.11 +1.96 Hanoi 401.28 406.03 -1.17 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2765.15 3190.04 -13.32 Kuala Lumpur 1482.37 1518.91 -2.41 Bangkok 1057.28 1032.76 +2.37 Jakarta 3880.46 3703.51 +4.78 Manila 4375.39 4201.14 +4.15 Hanoi 401.28 484.66 -17.20 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 436,574,400 428,555,150 Kuala Lumpur 180,442,300 157,218,623 Bangkok 4,896,697 5,219,405 Jakarta 4,108,343,000 5,658,564,000 Manila 732,572 650 588 Hanoi 29,972 27,403

(Additional reporting by Fong Min Hun in Kuala Lumpur, Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Alan Raybould)