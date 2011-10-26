* Thailand off 0.4 percent, flooding worsens

* Indonesia outperforms, PGN surges 5.5 pct

* Barings looking to raise Thailand exposure

* Overall turnover light ahead of EU debt summit

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Oct 26 Southeast Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday as Indonesia eked out gains with foreign investors continuing to tiptoe back but caution over a euro zone debt summit later in the day.

Public holidays in Singapore and Malaysia kept regional market turnover light.

Thailand's benchmark stock index ended the day down 0.4 percent as the country's worst flooding in five decades threatened Bangkok.

Indonesia's market closed up 0.8 percent, helped by a 5.5 percent bounce for state-controlled PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGN) on the firm's plan to lift prices and improve margins.

"The market was obviously keeping to the sidelines as it waits for progress in the unfolding European financial drama," analysts at Accord Capital Equities in Manila said in a note.

This will be the "primary mover" for markets the rest of this week, it said.

Foreign investors have tentatively bought back into ASEAN markets this week, attracted by the region's relatively stronger economic fundamentals and low valuations after the deep selloff last month.

"Although the floods in Thailand have had a negative impact on the market, and Indonesia saw some profit-taking in late September, we remain positive on the prospects for the region as a whole, and for these particular markets," said Soo Hai Lim, lead manager of the Barings Asean Frontier Fund.

Lim said that while markets have moved lower, the ASEAN region has continued to outperform on a three-month as well as year-to-date basis.

Jakarta's benchmark is now back in positive territory for the year, up about a percent. By comparison, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index is still down nearly 14 percent.

Lim said the Thai government's decision to cut corporate taxes was a welcome step and said the fund was looking to increase its exposure to Thailand.

In the near-term, Thai markets are likely to remain choppy as the country deals with flooding which could inundate parts of Bangkok in coming weeks.

Some shops in the Thai capital began imposing emergency rationing as anxious residents stockpiled food and other necessities.

Authorities have called a holiday from Thursday until Monday to allow people to get out of Bangkok as a high tide approaches in the Gulf of Thailand, although financial markets will remain open.

(Editing by Richard Borsuk)

For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;