* Thailand off 0.4 percent, flooding worsens
* Indonesia outperforms, PGN surges 5.5 pct
* Barings looking to raise Thailand exposure
* Overall turnover light ahead of EU debt summit
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Oct 26 Southeast Asian stocks were
mixed on Wednesday as Indonesia eked out gains with foreign
investors continuing to tiptoe back but caution over a euro zone
debt summit later in the day.
Public holidays in Singapore and Malaysia kept regional
market turnover light.
Thailand's benchmark stock index ended the day down
0.4 percent as the country's worst flooding in five decades
threatened Bangkok.
Indonesia's market closed up 0.8 percent, helped by
a 5.5 percent bounce for state-controlled PT Perusahaan Gas
Negara Tbk (PGN) on the firm's plan to lift prices and
improve margins.
"The market was obviously keeping to the sidelines as it
waits for progress in the unfolding European financial drama,"
analysts at Accord Capital Equities in Manila said in a note.
This will be the "primary mover" for markets the rest of
this week, it said.
Foreign investors have tentatively bought back into ASEAN
markets this week, attracted by the region's relatively stronger
economic fundamentals and low valuations after the deep selloff
last month.
"Although the floods in Thailand have had a negative impact
on the market, and Indonesia saw some profit-taking in late
September, we remain positive on the prospects for the region as
a whole, and for these particular markets," said Soo Hai Lim,
lead manager of the Barings Asean Frontier Fund.
Lim said that while markets have moved lower, the ASEAN
region has continued to outperform on a three-month as well as
year-to-date basis.
Jakarta's benchmark is now back in positive territory for
the year, up about a percent. By comparison, the MSCI Asia
Pacific ex-Japan index is still down nearly 14
percent.
Lim said the Thai government's decision to cut corporate
taxes was a welcome step and said the fund was looking to
increase its exposure to Thailand.
In the near-term, Thai markets are likely to remain choppy
as the country deals with flooding which could inundate parts of
Bangkok in coming weeks.
Some shops in the Thai capital began imposing emergency
rationing as anxious residents stockpiled food and other
necessities.
Authorities have called a holiday from Thursday until
Monday to allow people to get out of Bangkok as a high tide
approaches in the Gulf of Thailand, although financial markets
will remain open.
