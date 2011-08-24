* Moody's rating cut on Japan dents sentiment
* Regional big caps, financials tumble
* Indonesia, Philippines see outflows
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Aug 24 Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Wednesday after ratings agency Moody's downgraded Japan,
making investors wary of risky assets and dampening regional
sentiment.
Markets failed to sustain early gains that were fuelled by
speculation the Federal Reserve may signal further moves to
support the struggling U.S. economy in Chairman Ben Bernanke's
speech on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Losses in some markets, including Indonesia , were
capped when local buyers stepped in to buy blue chips, brokers
said.
"Net foreign selling, it seems, can't intimidate local
buyers. The Japan downgrade is Moody's adjusting to Fitch and
S&P. It would mainly affect Japan rather than other countries,"
said Jemmy Paul, head of research at Waterfront Securities
Indonesia.
Indonesia's index ended down 0.9 percent, with
foreign outflows of $57 million, adding to a combined $291
million in the previous three sessions, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
Stocks in Singapore dropped 1.6 percent, Southeast
Asia's worst on the day. Losses for Malaysia and Thai
stocks were smaller of around 1 percent each. The
Philippines inched down 0.2 percent.
Asian shares fell on Wednesday ahead of Bernanke's speech,
while Japanese shares sold off on Moody's downgrade.
Asian stocks excluding Japan as measured by MSCI
were down 1.16 percent by 0924 GMT.
Southeast Asian stocks have lost much of their recent upward
momentum and trade below previous highs, including all-time
highs for Malaysia set in July, Indonesia and the Philippines
early this month, as investors are less optimistic across the
board.
Market big-caps led losers. Singapore's top lender DBS Group
dropped 3.9 percent to the lowest since November, 2009
and Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings fell 2.4 percent to
the lowest since August, 2010.
Indonesia's coal miner Adaro Energy plunged 5.7
percent and Philippine Long Distance Telephone (PLDT) ,
fell 3.3 percent, reversing a 3.9 percent surge on Tuesday when
foreign investors bought stocks for its dividends.
Thai banks fell, with the biggest Bangkok Bank
sliding 2.3 percent, amid expectations that rising interest
rates would take a pause later this year.
The Bank of Thailand raised its policy rate a quarter of a
point to 3.50 percent on Wednesday, a move widely expected by
economists. It also said the policy rate was getting nearer to
normal levels
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta;
Editing by Jason Szep)
