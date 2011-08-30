* Small-cap Thai property outperforms amid policy optimism
* Vietnam extends gains to 3-week highs
* Local buyers counter foreign outflows
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Aug 30 Thai stocks retreated on Tuesday
as investors cashed in profits in energy shares, while Vietnam
rose for a fourth session on hope inflation may have finally
peaked and most other markets in the region were shut for the
holidays.
Thai market turnover almost halved its monthly average as
foreign buying slowed with Southeast Asian bourses shut for
holidays. Trading was more active for Vietnam, with brisk
turnover of 1.6 times its monthly average.
Thai benchmark SET index ended down 1 percent,
reversing its early climb to a one-week high. Vietnam's Ho Chi
Minh Stock Exchange index climbed 1.42 percent, after a
4.2 percent gain in the past three sessions.
In Bangkok, retail punters and brokers were among profit
takers amid caution over the global uncertainty which could cap
the market upside this week.
Bangkok-based strategist Viwat Techapoonphol of broker Tisco
Securities expects weak sessions this week and a fall in the SET
index to test the 1,046 key support level.
"The Thai market had enjoyed a good rally in the past two
sessions after the U.S. Federal Reserve's Chairman's speech. The
market paused as it looked for new global economic indicators
for clues on the global outlook," he said.
Local buyers have helped push up sharemarkets in the region,
taking heart that strong domestic consumption could weather a
global slowdown.
Vietnam's rally came with buying from individuals and
institutional investors on hopes the country's macro outlook is
improving and that softening inflation could lead to favourable
monetary policy.
For Vietnam's stock report, see
Vietnam added $0.66 million outflows on Tuesday, raising its
net outflows this month to $2.16 million, according to Thomson
Reuters data. Vietnam rose 1.9 percent this month to Tuesday,
Southeast Asia's best.
The Thai stock market reported $15 million in inflows on the
day. Its outflows this month were $1.43 billion, erasing $1.26
billion of inflows in July when foreign investors rebuilt Thai
stock positions following the July 3 general election.
Foreign brokers have mixed ratings on Thai stocks.
In a strategy note dated Aug. 29, Morgan Stanley upgraded
Thailand to 'equalweight' from 'underweight' this month, citing
improving earnings revisions, earnings growth, business cycle
and return on equity, which was above the emerging market
average.
Citi kept Thai SET's index end-year target at 1,150
supported by liquidity and rising returns on equity. CLSA's Thai
strategy dated Aug. 25 cut its year-end target from 1,200 to
1,100 due to outperformance against Asian averages in the past
month.
"Global market corrections suggest growth will slow and
while fears persist, upside appears limited," said Tim Taylor,
Country Head of CLSA Thailand.
Global sentiment was generally positive on Tuesday as strong
U.S. consumer spending data soothed some fears that the economy
was slipping back into a recession. By 1000 GMT, the MSCI Asia
Pacific ex-Japan index was up 0.9 percent.
Pessimism about the health of the U.S. economy and worries
about Europe's sovereign debt crisis have hammered global stock
markets this month, driving MSCI's All-Country World Index
down nearly 15 percent from its May high.
Southeast Asia had gained some lost ground after being
beaten down last week. Singapore rose 1.59 percent on
Monday before its holiday on Tuesday. The city-state will resume
trading on Wednesday.
The Philippine market will reopen on Wednesday,
Malaysia on Friday and Indonesia on Monday.
Thai top refiner Thai Oil dropped 3.3 percent,
after a 6.3 percent surge on Monday as a temporary removal of a
levy on certain fuels to bring down retail prices boosted
optimism about higher local demand and energy sales.
Small-cap property shares outperformed amid hopes for the
government's tax incentives to buy houses, with LPN Development
rising 0.9 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Bangkok 1044.97 1055.63 -1.01
Hanoi 419.26 413.37 +1.42
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Bangkok 1044.97 1032.76 +1.18
Hanoi 419.26 484.66 -13.49
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Bangkok 3,769,621 5,225,541
Hanoi 45,259 28,154