* Small-cap Thai property outperforms amid policy optimism

* Vietnam extends gains to 3-week highs

* Local buyers counter foreign outflows

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Aug 30 Thai stocks retreated on Tuesday as investors cashed in profits in energy shares, while Vietnam rose for a fourth session on hope inflation may have finally peaked and most other markets in the region were shut for the holidays.

Thai market turnover almost halved its monthly average as foreign buying slowed with Southeast Asian bourses shut for holidays. Trading was more active for Vietnam, with brisk turnover of 1.6 times its monthly average.

Thai benchmark SET index ended down 1 percent, reversing its early climb to a one-week high. Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index climbed 1.42 percent, after a 4.2 percent gain in the past three sessions.

In Bangkok, retail punters and brokers were among profit takers amid caution over the global uncertainty which could cap the market upside this week.

Bangkok-based strategist Viwat Techapoonphol of broker Tisco Securities expects weak sessions this week and a fall in the SET index to test the 1,046 key support level.

"The Thai market had enjoyed a good rally in the past two sessions after the U.S. Federal Reserve's Chairman's speech. The market paused as it looked for new global economic indicators for clues on the global outlook," he said.

Local buyers have helped push up sharemarkets in the region, taking heart that strong domestic consumption could weather a global slowdown.

Vietnam's rally came with buying from individuals and institutional investors on hopes the country's macro outlook is improving and that softening inflation could lead to favourable monetary policy.

Vietnam added $0.66 million outflows on Tuesday, raising its net outflows this month to $2.16 million, according to Thomson Reuters data. Vietnam rose 1.9 percent this month to Tuesday, Southeast Asia's best.

The Thai stock market reported $15 million in inflows on the day. Its outflows this month were $1.43 billion, erasing $1.26 billion of inflows in July when foreign investors rebuilt Thai stock positions following the July 3 general election.

Foreign brokers have mixed ratings on Thai stocks.

In a strategy note dated Aug. 29, Morgan Stanley upgraded Thailand to 'equalweight' from 'underweight' this month, citing improving earnings revisions, earnings growth, business cycle and return on equity, which was above the emerging market average.

Citi kept Thai SET's index end-year target at 1,150 supported by liquidity and rising returns on equity. CLSA's Thai strategy dated Aug. 25 cut its year-end target from 1,200 to 1,100 due to outperformance against Asian averages in the past month.

"Global market corrections suggest growth will slow and while fears persist, upside appears limited," said Tim Taylor, Country Head of CLSA Thailand.

Global sentiment was generally positive on Tuesday as strong U.S. consumer spending data soothed some fears that the economy was slipping back into a recession. By 1000 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was up 0.9 percent.

Pessimism about the health of the U.S. economy and worries about Europe's sovereign debt crisis have hammered global stock markets this month, driving MSCI's All-Country World Index down nearly 15 percent from its May high.

Southeast Asia had gained some lost ground after being beaten down last week. Singapore rose 1.59 percent on Monday before its holiday on Tuesday. The city-state will resume trading on Wednesday.

The Philippine market will reopen on Wednesday, Malaysia on Friday and Indonesia on Monday.

Thai top refiner Thai Oil dropped 3.3 percent, after a 6.3 percent surge on Monday as a temporary removal of a levy on certain fuels to bring down retail prices boosted optimism about higher local demand and energy sales.

Small-cap property shares outperformed amid hopes for the government's tax incentives to buy houses, with LPN Development rising 0.9 percent. (Additional reporting by Hanoi bureau) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Bangkok 1044.97 1055.63 -1.01 Hanoi 419.26 413.37 +1.42 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Bangkok 1044.97 1032.76 +1.18 Hanoi 419.26 484.66 -13.49 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Bangkok 3,769,621 5,225,541 Hanoi 45,259 28,154