By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Aug 31 Southeast Asian stock markets jumped on Wednesday as investors rebuilt positions at the end of a battered month amid hopes for a stimulus package from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with Singapore stocks posting their biggest gains in more than two years.

Some markets, including Thailand and Vietnam, gained mild foreign inflows, after sell-offs early in the month. Sentiment in Bangkok picked up after ratings agengy Moody's upgraded two big banks, Bangkok Bank and Siam Commercial Bank.

"The Moody's upgrades are a major boost for two banks and the bank sector, given doubts about financial strength at banks worldwide," said Sukit Udomsirikul, head of strategy at broker SCB Securities.

"The strong buying interest was in part because share prices have been relatively low. Overall, the buying spree is also a signal stock prices have bottomed out in August and will continue to rebound," he said.

Thai stocks jumped 2.4 percent, the biggest in almost two months. Bangkok Bank surged 5.6 percent, the biggest in five months, and Siam Commercial Bank climbed 3.5 percent, the largest in more than one month.

The region recouped some losses for the month but was still hovering not far from lows hit early in the month.

Singapore's Straits Times Index surged 3.3 percent on the day, the biggest gain since May 2009. The city-state saw its worst month in almost three years, tumbling more than 9 percent, Southeast Asia's worst.

"Yesterday was a holiday, so the Singapore market is catching up a bit. Europe is also up so that may be helping sentiment," said a Singapore-based stock trader.

Stocks in the Philippines gained 1 percent and Vietnam rose 1.3 percent. Malaysia was shut for holidays and will resume on Friday. Indonesia will reopen on Monday after holidays this week.

Vietnam's rally is expected to last through the end of this week following the central bank's removal of the required loan-to-deposit ratio for banks in an attempt to lower interest rates. For Vietnam's stock report, see

For the month, Indonesia lost 7 percent, its biggest in seven months, with $990 million in outflows of global capital, while Thailand fell 5.6 percent, with $1.4 billion in outflows, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Thailand had mild inflows of $25 million on the day. Vietnam gained $0.4 million, with $1.7 million in outflows on the month.

World stocks rose for the fourth session in a row on Wednesday on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will ride to the economy's rescue with another stimulus package, though global shares were still set to post their biggest monthly drop in 15 months.

World equities measured by the MSCI All-Country World Index advanced 0.3 percent. The benchmark is down 8.5 percent this month, on track for its worst monthly percentage drop since May last year.

Among bright spots, Philippine Long Distance Telephone (PLDT) , the country's second most valuable listed firm, gained 2.1 percent, reversing a small loss on Friday.

Singapore-listed commodity firm Olam International surged 11.2 percent after it reported quarterly earnings that were stronger than expected and raised its profit target for the medium term, traders said. (Additional reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2885.26 2791.89 +3.34 Bangkok 1070.05 1044.97 +2.40 Manila 4348.50 4305.56 +1.00 Hanoi 424.71 419.26 +1.30 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2885.26 3190.04 -9.55 Bangkok 1070.05 1032.76 +3.61 Manila 4348.50 4201.14 +3.51 Hanoi 424.71 484.66 -12.37 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 626,118,700 449,587,047 Bangkok 3,510,982 5,223,083 Manila 513,398 680,148 Hanoi 47,740 29,107