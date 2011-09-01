* Late selling kicks in; markets await key data

* Thai bank rally fades; more rate hikes seen

* Philippines edges up; Vietnam jumps 2.5 pct

* Malaysia, Indonesia remain shut on holidays

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Sept 1 Stocks in Singapore and Thailand tilted lower on Thursday as banking stocks retreated amid an uncertain global growth outlook that reduced investors' appetite for risk.

Investors are awaiting economic data to guage the health of the global economy, including the U.S. jobless report on Friday.

Singapore stocks ended down 0.6 percent and Thai stocks were nearly flat, erasing early gains after surging on Wednesday.

Bangkok-based Kasem Prunratanamala, head of research at CIMB Securities (Thailand), expects a near-term market rebound after sell-offs in August.

"The global slowdown is a structural, long-term problem and we should expect such worries to interrupt market sentiment from time to time. Funds will probably buy back and we expect stock prices to rebound this month," he said.

The Thai market took in $150 million in inflows on Thursday after $1.4 billion in outflows in August, stock exchange data showed.

Philippine stocks edged up 0.4 percent, adding on a 1 percent rise on Wednesday.

Outperforming Vietnam rose for a six straight day, climbing 2.5 percent as investors cheered the central bank's removal of loan-to-deposit ratio as helped banks get more funds for lending, boosting credit growth from now to year end.

For Vietnam stocks, see and

Malaysia will reopen on Friday, Indonesia on Monday.

By 1005 GMT, MSCI's all-country world stock index was down 0.3 percent after poor European economic data.

Euro zone manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in almost two years in August, underlining investor concerns about a deteriorating global growth picture.

In Bangkok, local investors booked quick gains in bank stocks, sending Siam Commercial Bank 0.42 percent lower.

Brokers said sentiment in bank stocks remained postive amid a rising interest-rate environment and after ratings-agency Moody's upgraded Siam Comercial Bank and Bangkok Bank . See

Several economists expect the Bank of Thailand to raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent in October after headline inflation accelerated to 4.29 percent in August, above forecasts.

Singapore banks fell on late selling, with the biggest DBS Group Holdings down 0.75 percent and United Overseas Bank , the third-largest lender, 1.4 percent lower, partly because it traded ex-dividend.

Favourable loan data has bolstered buying in Singapore bank stocks. For the first seven months, bank lending in the city-state gained 28 percent from a year ago.

($1 = 29.970 Thai Baht)