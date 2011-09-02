* Singapore, Thai banks rally fades

* Region ends off highs; awaits U.S. job data

* Indonesia, Vietnam shut for holiday

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Sept 2 Singapore and Thailand edged lower on Friday as banks fizzled following recent gains and resource shares fell in line with weak oil prices ahead of U.S. jobs data that could provide a glimpse into the health of global economy.

Losses in Singapore and Thailand came in light volume, with market turnover in each well below monthly averages and investors reluctant to increase positions.

Despite flagging sentiment, the region ended the week strongly after month-end buying and as funds re-entered after sell-offs in August on hopes of strong consumption.

Among outperformers, Singapore's Straits Times Index posted a 3.5 percent gain on the week, its biggest since March and Southeast Asia's second-best, trailing Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index , which surged 7.6 percent, the region's best.

Stocks in Malaysia jumped almost 2 percent on Friday upon resuming trade after a 3-1/2 day break, as Kuala Lumpur caught up with a regional rally. Financial stock CIMB surged 4.7 percent.

"I don't think there's anything special about our market, which has been closed the last three days. The U.S. and the rest of the region have moved up and we're simply playing catch up," said Choo Swee Kee, Chief Investment Officer of TA Investment Management with about 700 million ringgit under management.

Shares dipped across Asia on Friday, with the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index trading 1.16 percent lower by 0907 GMT.

Trading was light before the U.S. nonfarm payroll report, the only jobs data due before the Federal Reserve holds a two-day meeting at which some market participants expect some sort of policy easing.

Brokers expect Southeast Asia to rebound in September after tumbling in August when Thai stocks suffered their biggest monthly outflows this year of $1.4 billion while shares in Singapore and Malaysia fell to their lowest level in the year.

ASEAN BANKS

Singapore and Thai banks pulled back, with DBS Group Holdings edging down 0.4 percent after gains early in the week on strong loan data and Bangkok Bank lost 0.6 percent, after surging on ratings agency Moody's upgrade.

In a research note dated Sept 1, broker Citi said Singapore's banks offered the best value in Southeast Asia, citing strong loan momentum, albeit with prospects of a third-quarter technical recession.

Southeast Asian banks, excluding Singapore, were expensive compared with North Asia but relatively shielded from weak global growth, offering strong earnings momentum and higher core profitability, it said.

Energy shares led losses on the day, with Singapore-listed oil rig builder Keppel Corp down 2.6 percent, Thai PTT Exploration and Production off 3.8 percent, partly on concerns about its capital raising plan. (Additional reporting by Fong Min Hun in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore bureau)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2843.09 2867.18 -0.84 Kuala Lumpur 1474.09 1447.27 +1.85 Bangkok 1065.18 1069.13 -0.37 Manila 4392.91 4366.59 +0.60 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2843.09 3190.04 -10.88 Kuala Lumpur 1474.09 1518.91 -2.95 Bangkok 1065.18 1032.76 +3.14 Manila 4392.91 4201.14 +4.56 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 324,565,100 471,365,160 Kuala Lumpur 230,876,000 169,009,247 Bangkok 2,887,403 5,160,511 Manila 776,700 687,682