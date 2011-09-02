* Singapore, Thai banks rally fades
* Region ends off highs; awaits U.S. job data
* Indonesia, Vietnam shut for holiday
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Sept 2 Singapore and Thailand edged
lower on Friday as banks fizzled following recent gains and
resource shares fell in line with weak oil prices ahead of U.S.
jobs data that could provide a glimpse into the health of global
economy.
Losses in Singapore and Thailand came in light volume, with
market turnover in each well below monthly averages and
investors reluctant to increase positions.
Despite flagging sentiment, the region ended the week
strongly after month-end buying and as funds re-entered after
sell-offs in August on hopes of strong consumption.
Among outperformers, Singapore's Straits Times Index
posted a 3.5 percent gain on the week, its biggest
since March and Southeast Asia's second-best, trailing Vietnam's
Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index , which surged 7.6
percent, the region's best.
Stocks in Malaysia jumped almost 2 percent on Friday
upon resuming trade after a 3-1/2 day break, as Kuala Lumpur
caught up with a regional rally. Financial stock CIMB
surged 4.7 percent.
"I don't think there's anything special about our market,
which has been closed the last three days. The U.S. and the rest
of the region have moved up and we're simply playing catch up,"
said Choo Swee Kee, Chief Investment Officer of TA Investment
Management with about 700 million ringgit under management.
Shares dipped across Asia on Friday, with the MSCI Asia
Pacific ex-Japan index trading 1.16 percent
lower by 0907 GMT.
Trading was light before the U.S. nonfarm payroll report,
the only jobs data due before the Federal Reserve holds a
two-day meeting at which some market participants expect some
sort of policy easing.
Brokers expect Southeast Asia to rebound in September after
tumbling in August when Thai stocks suffered their biggest
monthly outflows this year of $1.4 billion while shares in
Singapore and Malaysia fell to their lowest level in the year.
ASEAN BANKS
Singapore and Thai banks pulled back, with DBS Group
Holdings edging down 0.4 percent after gains early in
the week on strong loan data and Bangkok Bank lost 0.6
percent, after surging on ratings agency Moody's upgrade.
Sees
In a research note dated Sept 1, broker Citi said
Singapore's banks offered the best value in Southeast Asia,
citing strong loan momentum, albeit with prospects of a
third-quarter technical recession.
Southeast Asian banks, excluding Singapore, were expensive
compared with North Asia but relatively shielded from weak
global growth, offering strong earnings momentum and higher core
profitability, it said.
Energy shares led losses on the day, with Singapore-listed
oil rig builder Keppel Corp down 2.6 percent, Thai PTT
Exploration and Production off 3.8 percent, partly on
concerns about its capital raising plan.
(Additional reporting by Fong Min Hun in Kuala Lumpur and
Singapore bureau)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2843.09 2867.18 -0.84
Kuala Lumpur 1474.09 1447.27 +1.85
Bangkok 1065.18 1069.13 -0.37
Manila 4392.91 4366.59 +0.60
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2843.09 3190.04 -10.88
Kuala Lumpur 1474.09 1518.91 -2.95
Bangkok 1065.18 1032.76 +3.14
Manila 4392.91 4201.14 +4.56
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 324,565,100 471,365,160
Kuala Lumpur 230,876,000 169,009,247
Bangkok 2,887,403 5,160,511
Manila 776,700 687,682