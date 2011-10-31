* Thailand in narrow range

* Inflows lift Malaysia

* Philippines shut for holiday

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Oct 31 Stocks in Indonesia and Singapore fell on Monday as investors locked in quick gains in market big-caps, showing their caution about the state of the global economy, but selective buying helped reverse losses elsewhere, including flood-hit Thailand.

Volume was low ahead of big events this week including central bank meetings, U.S. payroll data and a Group of 20 meeting that will be watched for coordinated efforts to stabilise financial markets.

"Market players are in a 'wait and see' mode at the moment. The short-covering rally last week very much reflected the positive developments at the EU summit," said Sukit Udomsirikul, head strategist at broker SCB Securities.

Late selling sent Singapore's Straits Times Index 1.72 percent lower while Jakarta's Composite Index ended down 1 percent. Malaysia and Thailand erased early losses to post limited gains on the day.

Singapore and the other main regional markets racked up decent gains of between 6.4 and 8.4 percent in October, ending a run of monthly losses after last week's EU summit raised hopes Europe's leaders may finally be coming to grips with its debt problems.

Malaysia took in $63 million in inflows on Monday after $253 million last week while Indonesia reported $0.16 million in outflows after $253 million in inflows last week, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.

Among weak spots, Singapore's top lender, DBS Group Holdings Ltd , dropped 3.4 percent and Indonesian micro lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk eased 0.7 percent. Both had gained around 8 percent last week.

In Bangkok, investors picked commodity-related firms and stocks offering a high dividend yield, with the impact of the floods still fairly limited. Mobile operator Advanced Info Service Pcl hit a record high and coal miner Banpu Pcl gained 0.3 percent. (Editing by Alan Raybould)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2855.77 2905.72 -1.72 Kuala Lumpur 1491.89 1481.82 +0.68 Bangkok 974.75 973.18 +0.16 Jakarta 3790.85 3829.96 -1.02 Manila 4333.72 4267.50 +1.55 Hanoi 420.81 422.07 -0.30 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2855.77 3190.04 -10.48 Kuala Lumpur 1491.89 1518.91 -1.78 Bangkok 974.75 1032.76 -5.62 Jakarta 3790.85 3703.51 +2.36 Manila 4333.72 4201.14 +3.16 Hanoi 420.81 484.66 -13.17 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 370,619,400 387,613,953 Kuala Lumpur 121,905,900 126,582,277 Bangkok 2,453,767 3,760,830 Jakarta 3,641,248,000 4,267,727,517 Manila 447,635 394,436 Hanoi 37,893 33,864