* Thailand in narrow range
* Inflows lift Malaysia
* Philippines shut for holiday
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Oct 31 Stocks in Indonesia and
Singapore fell on Monday as investors locked in quick gains in
market big-caps, showing their caution about the state of the
global economy, but selective buying helped reverse losses
elsewhere, including flood-hit Thailand.
Volume was low ahead of big events this week including
central bank meetings, U.S. payroll data and a Group of 20
meeting that will be watched for coordinated efforts to
stabilise financial markets.
"Market players are in a 'wait and see' mode at the moment.
The short-covering rally last week very much reflected the
positive developments at the EU summit," said Sukit Udomsirikul,
head strategist at broker SCB Securities.
Late selling sent Singapore's Straits Times Index
1.72 percent lower while Jakarta's Composite Index ended
down 1 percent. Malaysia and Thailand erased
early losses to post limited gains on the day.
Singapore and the other main regional markets racked up
decent gains of between 6.4 and 8.4 percent in October, ending a
run of monthly losses after last week's EU summit raised hopes
Europe's leaders may finally be coming to grips with its debt
problems.
Malaysia took in $63 million in inflows on Monday after $253
million last week while Indonesia reported $0.16 million in
outflows after $253 million in inflows last week, Thomson
Reuters and stock exchange data showed.
Among weak spots, Singapore's top lender, DBS Group Holdings
Ltd , dropped 3.4 percent and Indonesian micro lender
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk eased 0.7 percent. Both
had gained around 8 percent last week.
In Bangkok, investors picked commodity-related firms and
stocks offering a high dividend yield, with the impact of the
floods still fairly limited. Mobile operator Advanced Info
Service Pcl hit a record high and coal miner Banpu Pcl
gained 0.3 percent.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2855.77 2905.72 -1.72
Kuala Lumpur 1491.89 1481.82 +0.68
Bangkok 974.75 973.18 +0.16
Jakarta 3790.85 3829.96 -1.02
Manila 4333.72 4267.50 +1.55
Hanoi 420.81 422.07 -0.30
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2855.77 3190.04 -10.48
Kuala Lumpur 1491.89 1518.91 -1.78
Bangkok 974.75 1032.76 -5.62
Jakarta 3790.85 3703.51 +2.36
Manila 4333.72 4201.14 +3.16
Hanoi 420.81 484.66 -13.17
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 370,619,400 387,613,953
Kuala Lumpur 121,905,900 126,582,277
Bangkok 2,453,767 3,760,830
Jakarta 3,641,248,000 4,267,727,517
Manila 447,635 394,436
Hanoi 37,893 33,864