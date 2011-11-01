* Malaysia, Indonesia see modest foreign outflows
* Resource shares weak with global oil prices
* MSCI Southeast Asia down 3.4 pct
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Nov 1 Southeast Asian stock markets
fell in light volume on Tuesday as renewed worries about
Europe's debt crisis prompted investors to cut exposure to
riskier assets, with resource shares under selling pressure
because of losses in global oil prices.
Late selling sent Indonesian shares almost 3 percent
lower to the lowest in a week. Singapore plunged 2.3
percent, its biggest fall in a month, while Thailand ,
Malaysia and Vietnam lost at least 1 percent.
Manila was shut for a holiday, reopening on
Wednesday.
Concerns about the Greek bailout deal, coming on top of
lower-than-expected factory growth in China in October and the
collapse of U.S. futures broker MF Global Holdings , hurt
risk appetite, brokers said.
The region's rally last week that helped most markets rack
up decent gains in October was now seen as a little hasty and
brokers expected further profit-taking in the next few days.
"Fundamentally, global risks remain high ... It's not a
surprise to see the selling pressure coming," said Pichai
Lertsupongkij, head of investment advisory for broker Thanachart
Securities.
Malaysia saw outflows of $9.5 million after $315 million in
foreign inflows since last week while Indonesia had $6.7 million
in outflows after $0.2 million on Monday and $253 million in
inflows last week, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data
showed.
Commoditites-related shares led losers and ranked among the
most actively traded on the day as oil prices slipped more than
$1 a barrel.
Singapore's Keppel Corp Ltd , the world's largest
rig builder, plunged 5.2 percent and Thai petrochemical firm PTT
Global Chemical Pcl fell 1.9 percent.
Greece's shock decision to hold a referendum on its euro
zone bail-out package sent investors scurrying for safer
investments on Tuesday, hammering stocks and punishing the euro.
Southeast Asia underperformed the region, with the MSCI
index of Southeast Asia down 3.4 percent by 0945
GMT while the MSCI index of Asia Pacific excluding Japan
dropped 2.5 percent.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2789.35 2855.77 -2.33
Kuala Lumpur 1475.64 1491.89 -1.09
Bangkok 956.59 974.75 -1.86
Jakarta 3685.01 3790.85 -2.79
Hanoi 413.82 420.81 -1.66
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2789.35 3190.04 -12.56
Kuala Lumpur 1475.64 1518.91 -2.85
Bangkok 956.59 1032.76 -7.38
Jakarta 3685.01 3703.51 -0.50
Hanoi 413.82 484.66 -14.62
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 355,689,000 386,570,293
Kuala Lumpur 81,692,200 126,014,397
Bangkok 2,579,120 3,738,857
Jakarta 4,012,528,000 4,300,001,333
Hanoi 44,885 33,574