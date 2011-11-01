* Malaysia, Indonesia see modest foreign outflows

* Resource shares weak with global oil prices

* MSCI Southeast Asia down 3.4 pct

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Nov 1 Southeast Asian stock markets fell in light volume on Tuesday as renewed worries about Europe's debt crisis prompted investors to cut exposure to riskier assets, with resource shares under selling pressure because of losses in global oil prices.

Late selling sent Indonesian shares almost 3 percent lower to the lowest in a week. Singapore plunged 2.3 percent, its biggest fall in a month, while Thailand , Malaysia and Vietnam lost at least 1 percent.

Manila was shut for a holiday, reopening on Wednesday.

Concerns about the Greek bailout deal, coming on top of lower-than-expected factory growth in China in October and the collapse of U.S. futures broker MF Global Holdings , hurt risk appetite, brokers said.

The region's rally last week that helped most markets rack up decent gains in October was now seen as a little hasty and brokers expected further profit-taking in the next few days.

"Fundamentally, global risks remain high ... It's not a surprise to see the selling pressure coming," said Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of investment advisory for broker Thanachart Securities.

Malaysia saw outflows of $9.5 million after $315 million in foreign inflows since last week while Indonesia had $6.7 million in outflows after $0.2 million on Monday and $253 million in inflows last week, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.

Commoditites-related shares led losers and ranked among the most actively traded on the day as oil prices slipped more than $1 a barrel.

Singapore's Keppel Corp Ltd , the world's largest rig builder, plunged 5.2 percent and Thai petrochemical firm PTT Global Chemical Pcl fell 1.9 percent.

Greece's shock decision to hold a referendum on its euro zone bail-out package sent investors scurrying for safer investments on Tuesday, hammering stocks and punishing the euro.

Southeast Asia underperformed the region, with the MSCI index of Southeast Asia down 3.4 percent by 0945 GMT while the MSCI index of Asia Pacific excluding Japan dropped 2.5 percent. (Editing by Alan Raybould)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2789.35 2855.77 -2.33 Kuala Lumpur 1475.64 1491.89 -1.09 Bangkok 956.59 974.75 -1.86 Jakarta 3685.01 3790.85 -2.79 Hanoi 413.82 420.81 -1.66 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2789.35 3190.04 -12.56 Kuala Lumpur 1475.64 1518.91 -2.85 Bangkok 956.59 1032.76 -7.38 Jakarta 3685.01 3703.51 -0.50 Hanoi 413.82 484.66 -14.62 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 355,689,000 386,570,293 Kuala Lumpur 81,692,200 126,014,397 Bangkok 2,579,120 3,738,857 Jakarta 4,012,528,000 4,300,001,333 Hanoi 44,885 33,574