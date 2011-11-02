* Late buying lifts region ahead of Fed
* DBS results lift the mood in Singapore
* Indonesia's banks gain on rate outlook
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Nov 2 The main Southeast Asian stock
markets clawed higher on Wednesday as quarterly results and
optimism about interest rates lifted banks, with hopes growing
that the U.S. Federal Reserve may consider further measures to
revive the economy.
Late buying helped reverse early losses in most markets as
sentiment in Europe picked up initially, although markets there
turned lower after the close in Asia.
Indonesia and Singapore rose after two-day falls, with
Jakarta's Composite Index rising 2.1 percent and
Singapore's Straits Times Index up 1.6 percent. Thai
stocks ended up 1 percent after Tuesday's 1.9 percent
drop.
Most markets fell to a one-week low at one stage amid doubts
there could be a quick fix for the euro debt crisis following
Greece's surprise call for a referendum on its planned bail-out.
Buying interest remained weak, with market turnover
generally falling short of the monthly average.
Malaysia edged down 0.3 percent, recouping some of
its early losses of 1.2 percent to a one-week low. Philippine
shares dropped 1.7 percent, resuming trade after a market
holiday, and Vietnam fell 1.5 percent.
Asia in general gained, with the MSCI index of Asia Pacific
excluding Japan up 0.4 percent by 0937 GMT.
The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee, which concludes a
two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, may offer hints of further
monetary easing to help revive the economy.
Among bright spots, Singapore's top lender, DBS Group
Holdings , surged nearly 4 percent after it posted
better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
In Jakarta, investors picked up banks on expectations the
central bank may cut interest rates at a meeting next week
following benign inflation data for October. Top lender PT Bank
Mandiri Tbk surged 4.4 percent.
"More economists expect a rate cut after the inflation data
... Banks gain because lower rates are good for loan growth and
non-performing loan accounts," said John Teja, director of
broker Ciptadana Securities.
In Thailand, Tipco Asphalt Pcl gained as much as
4.2 percent while top construction firm Italian-Thai Development
Pcl rose 2.2 percent on expectations they would benefit
from rebuilding work in flood-hit areas.
Bangkok's turnover fell to two-thirds of the monthly average
as investors worried about the impact of flooding on the economy
and corporate earnings.
In its ASEAN Equity Strategy dated Nov. 2, Morgan Stanley
said it preferred Indonesia and Thailand to Singapore.
"We believe that MSCI Singapore faces downside risk to
earnings accompanied by potential structural de-rating of the
market. We continue to recommend investors buy Indonesia on dips
and sell Singapore on the rallies," it said.
Flows in the region were mixed. Malaysia reported inflows of
80 million ringgit ($26 million), Indonesia posted $18 million
in outflows while the Philippines had $14 million in inflows,
Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2834.75 2789.35 +1.63
Kuala Lumpur 1470.95 1475.64 -0.32
Bangkok 965.80 956.59 +0.96
Jakarta 3763.03 3685.01 +2.12
Manila 4260.41 4333.72 -1.69
Hanoi 407.79 413.82 -1.46
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2834.75 3190.04 -11.14
Kuala Lumpur 1470.95 1518.91 -3.16
Bangkok 965.80 1032.76 -6.48
Jakarta 3763.03 3703.51 +1.61
Manila 4260.41 4201.14 +1.41
Hanoi 407.79 484.66 -15.86
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 438,566,500 391,450,363
Kuala Lumpur 128,076,500 124,382,377
Bangkok 2,659,186 3,751,082
Jakarta 4,932,973,000 4,316,500,950
Manila 193,415 394,436
Hanoi 31,594 33,532