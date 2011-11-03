* Mixed flows: Indonesian inflows, Malaysian outflows

* Singapore banks retreat after weak results

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Nov 3 Southeast Asian stock markets pulled lower on Thursday, led by financials and resource shares, as investors booked quick profits in the face of deteriorating euro zone debt problems.

The falls came in light volume, reflecting uncertainty after Greece's prime minister announced a referendum on the euro zone's planned bail-out for the country.

Foreign flows remained mixed and brokers in the region expected the volatility to continue in the near term.

Singapore's Straits Times Index and Jakarta's Composite Index , which staged a strong rebound on Wednesday, turned lower, ending down 0.9 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

Stocks in Thailand , Malaysia and the Philippines fell to their lowest in more than a week, finishing down 0.9 percent, 0.6 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.

Thailand has big local problems, on top of the global worries.

"Concerns about Europe and Greece remained the same. Locally, there's only one story here -- the whole flooding. So it's very difficult for people to take aggressive buy positions in this market," said Bangkok-based Andrew Yates, head of international equity sales at broker Asia Plus Securities.

Like other markets in the region, Bangkok saw strong foreign inflows last week due to a combination of short-covering and a rebuilding of exposure to emerging markets when it seemed that a solution to the euro zone's debt problems was getting closer.

Foreign investors had bought Thai shares worth $512 million in seven straight sessions to Tuesday. The Thai market enjoyed $1 billion in inflows in October after $542 million in outflows in September during a sell-off across the region.

Indonesia reported $86 million in inflows on Thursday after outflows over three sessions, while the Philippines reported $14.6 million in inflows, similar to Wednesday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Malaysia posted 85 million ringgit ($27 million) in outflows, erasing 80 million ringgit in inflows on Wednesday, stock exchange data showed.

In Singapore, United Overseas Bank Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd were among the losers, sliding 2.6 percent and 1.2 percent respectively, after weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Resource-related shares tracked oil prices lower.

Among those actively traded, Thai petrochemical firm PTT Global Chemical Pcl lost 2.1 percent and Indonesia's PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk dropped 3.1 percent.

By 1009 GMT, MSCI's Southeast Asia index was down 1.4 percent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was 1.5 percent lower. (Editing by Alan Raybould) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2810.04 2834.75 -0.87 Kuala Lumpur 1462.37 1470.95 -0.58 Bangkok 957.56 965.80 -0.85 Jakarta 3705.81 3763.03 -1.52 Manila 4210.25 4260.41 -1.18 Hanoi 408.44 407.79 +0.16 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2810.04 3190.04 -11.91 Kuala Lumpur 1462.37 1518.91 -3.72 Bangkok 957.56 1032.76 -7.28 Jakarta 3705.81 3703.51 +0.06 Manila 4210.25 4201.14 +0.22 Hanoi 408.44 484.66 -15.73 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 270,096,500 397,149,073 Kuala Lumpur 73,154,800 124,478,880 Bangkok 2,302,280 3,763,530 Jakarta 3,570,870,000 4,393,852,833 Manila 346,353 384,015 Hanoi 27,773 33,120