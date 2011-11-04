* High-yielding telecoms stocks in demand

* Inflows help Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Nov 4 Southeast Asian stock markets generally ended higher in light volume on Friday, helped by a rate cut from the European Central Bank and hopes Greece would abandon the proposed referendum on its debt bailout, which has depressed the market this week.

Emerging market investors are now waiting for data such as U.S. non-farm payrolls and Chinese October data for clues about the global economy.

Singapore and Indonesia both bounced back to around a one-week high, with Jakarta's Composite Index ending up 2.1 percent and Singapore's Straits Times Index gaining 1.4 percent.

Stocks in the Philippines climbed 1.5 percent, with Malaysia and Vietnam posting smaller gains. Thai stocks erased early gains to end flat, with the impact of severe flooding still hanging over the market.

However, Moody's Investors Service said it did not expect any impact on the ratings of Thai companies from the floods.

Purwoko Sartono, an analyst at broker Panin Sekuritas in Jakarta, said Jakarta's Composite Index would swing between 3,650 and 3,850 in the near term against a close of 3,783.63 on Friday.

"Market investors are waiting to see how the Greek meltdown is solved. The 'hold-position' strategy led to low trading volume, despite good third-quarter results."

Turnover in Jakarta was just 0.76 times the monthly average and volume was low elsewhere, too.

In Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a three-day holiday weekend.

The markets posted modest losses on the week, led by Vietnam's 2.7 percent fall and Thailand's 1.6 percent drop.

Most had rallied last week but a Kuala Lumpur dealer said short-term trading dominated the market.

"Retail participation is exceptionally high at above one-third of market turnover. It's very trading-orientated, with huge interest in telecoms stocks. Investors' appetite for yield stocks surged on the back of volatile markets," he said.

Among gainers, Malaysia's DiGi.Com Bhd gained 2.5 percent, Thailand's Advanced Info Service Pcl jumped 3.5 percent and PT Telekomnikasi Indonesia Tbk rose 1.3 percent.

Malaysia reported 133 million ringgit ($42 million) in foreign inflows, the Philippines had $8.3 million and Indonesia $68 million , Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.

The Thai bourse said foreigners bought a net 639 million baht ($20.7 million) of shares. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Alan Raybould)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2848.24 2810.04 +1.36 Kuala Lumpur 1477.51 1462.37 +1.04 Bangkok 957.31 957.56 -0.03 Jakarta 3783.63 3705.81 +2.10 Manila 4271.72 4210.25 +1.46 Hanoi 410.57 408.44 +0.52 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2848.24 3190.04 -10.71 Kuala Lumpur 1477.51 1518.91 -2.73 Bangkok 957.31 1032.76 -16.99 Jakarta 3783.63 3703.51 +2.16 Manila 4271.72 4201.14 +1.68 Hanoi 410.57 484.66 -15.29 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 316,195,800 396,727,453 Kuala Lumpur 84,329,800 123,312,877 Bangkok 3,141,794 3,772,924 Jakarta 3,316,777,500 4,336,535,700 Manila 196,729 385,536 Hanoi 34,031 32,484