* Still little appetite for risk; light volume
* Energy buying sends Thai stocks up 2.9 pct
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Nov 8 Southeast Asian stock markets
cautiously pushed higher on Tuesday as investors picked up
selected stocks as the reporting season continued, but overall
the mood remained cautious because of worries about the euro
zone's debt problems.
Volume remained thin, especially in Bangkok, where severe
flooding deterred many investors.
However, late buying of energy stocks sent Thai shares
2.9 percent higher to around a one-week high.
Stocks in Singapore , Malaysia and Indonesia
posted more limited gains but also hovered around a
one-week high.
Some long-term investors may be looking to rebuild positions
in Thai big-caps, including domestic institutions, after earlier
raising their cash holdings in portfolios to guard against
possible redemptions due to the severe floods.
Yernyong Thepjumnong, chief of equities fund managers at
Krung Thai Asset Management, saw any corrections as a buying
opportunity.
"Near-term corrections are likely and we think it's a buying
opportunity for medium- and long-term investors," he said.
Mark Mobius, one of the world's best-known emerging market
investors, is still buying Thai stocks, though in small amounts
because valuations have not come down that much despite the
flooding in the country.
Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, the main Philippine index
climbed 1 percent.
Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index dipped
0.47 percent to the lowest in more than two weeks on jitters
about the bad debt banks are facing, particularly credit
provided for the real estate industry.
Fund flows on Tuesday were mixed. Malaysia posted inflows of
286.47 million ringgit ($92 million) while Indonesia had
outflows of $15.4 million, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange
data showed.
In Singapore, casino operator Genting Singapore
rose as much as 2.6 percent on expectations the company would
report higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, traders said.
Thailand's largest oil refiner, Thai Oil Pcl ,
gained as much as 3.2 percent after it reported
better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, helped also by
expectations of higher profits for the fourth quarter due to
rising refining margins.
Commodities-related shares in the region gained along with
the oil price. Thai petrochemical firm PTT Global Chemical Pcl
surged 7.1 percent and Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi
Resources Tbk jumped 3.3 percent.
Alfiansyah, head of research at Valbury Asia Securities in
Jakarta, said miners gained partly because of plans by coal
companies to raise production to meet strong demand, but he said
general market gains might be short-lived.
"Market players are still edgy and cautious because despite
the good fundamentals, things can change rapidly due to external
factors," he said.
Asian shares in general wiped out earlier gains and fell on
Tuesday, weighed down by concerns that surging bond yields could
stifle debt-ridden Italy's fund-raising ability and throw the
euro zone deeper into financial turmoil.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
had eased 0.16 percent by late trade while
MSCI's index of Southeast Asia edged up 0.7
percent.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta;
Editing by Alan Raybould)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2866.52 2848.24 +0.64
Kuala Lumpur 1480.46 1477.51 +0.20
Bangkok 983.44 956.02 +2.87
Jakarta 3805.65 3788.24 +0.73
Manila 4314.67 4271.72 +1.01
Hanoi 408.60 410.52 -0.47
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2866.52 3190.04 -10.14
Kuala Lumpur 1480.46 1518.91 -2.53
Bangkok 983.44 1032.76 -4.78
Jakarta 3805.65 3703.51 +2.76
Manila 4314.67 4201.14 +2.70
Hanoi 408.60 484.66 -15.69
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 340,301,000 393,492,873
Kuala Lumpur 110,794,200 120,366,973
Bangkok 2,392,045 3,609,570
Jakarta 2,248,504,000 4,231,832,250
Manila 146,904 380,427
Hanoi 29,832 32,180