* Still little appetite for risk; light volume

* Energy buying sends Thai stocks up 2.9 pct

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Nov 8 Southeast Asian stock markets cautiously pushed higher on Tuesday as investors picked up selected stocks as the reporting season continued, but overall the mood remained cautious because of worries about the euro zone's debt problems.

Volume remained thin, especially in Bangkok, where severe flooding deterred many investors.

However, late buying of energy stocks sent Thai shares 2.9 percent higher to around a one-week high.

Stocks in Singapore , Malaysia and Indonesia posted more limited gains but also hovered around a one-week high.

Some long-term investors may be looking to rebuild positions in Thai big-caps, including domestic institutions, after earlier raising their cash holdings in portfolios to guard against possible redemptions due to the severe floods.

Yernyong Thepjumnong, chief of equities fund managers at Krung Thai Asset Management, saw any corrections as a buying opportunity.

"Near-term corrections are likely and we think it's a buying opportunity for medium- and long-term investors," he said.

Mark Mobius, one of the world's best-known emerging market investors, is still buying Thai stocks, though in small amounts because valuations have not come down that much despite the flooding in the country.

Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, the main Philippine index climbed 1 percent.

Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index dipped 0.47 percent to the lowest in more than two weeks on jitters about the bad debt banks are facing, particularly credit provided for the real estate industry.

Fund flows on Tuesday were mixed. Malaysia posted inflows of 286.47 million ringgit ($92 million) while Indonesia had outflows of $15.4 million, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.

In Singapore, casino operator Genting Singapore rose as much as 2.6 percent on expectations the company would report higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, traders said.

Thailand's largest oil refiner, Thai Oil Pcl , gained as much as 3.2 percent after it reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, helped also by expectations of higher profits for the fourth quarter due to rising refining margins.

Commodities-related shares in the region gained along with the oil price. Thai petrochemical firm PTT Global Chemical Pcl surged 7.1 percent and Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk jumped 3.3 percent.

Alfiansyah, head of research at Valbury Asia Securities in Jakarta, said miners gained partly because of plans by coal companies to raise production to meet strong demand, but he said general market gains might be short-lived.

"Market players are still edgy and cautious because despite the good fundamentals, things can change rapidly due to external factors," he said.

Asian shares in general wiped out earlier gains and fell on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns that surging bond yields could stifle debt-ridden Italy's fund-raising ability and throw the euro zone deeper into financial turmoil.

Asian shares in general wiped out earlier gains and fell on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns that surging bond yields could stifle debt-ridden Italy's fund-raising ability and throw the euro zone deeper into financial turmoil.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan had eased 0.16 percent by late trade while MSCI's index of Southeast Asia edged up 0.7 percent.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2866.52 2848.24 +0.64 Kuala Lumpur 1480.46 1477.51 +0.20 Bangkok 983.44 956.02 +2.87 Jakarta 3805.65 3788.24 +0.73 Manila 4314.67 4271.72 +1.01 Hanoi 408.60 410.52 -0.47 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2866.52 3190.04 -10.14 Kuala Lumpur 1480.46 1518.91 -2.53 Bangkok 983.44 1032.76 -4.78 Jakarta 3805.65 3703.51 +2.76 Manila 4314.67 4201.14 +2.70 Hanoi 408.60 484.66 -15.69 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 340,301,000 393,492,873 Kuala Lumpur 110,794,200 120,366,973 Bangkok 2,392,045 3,609,570 Jakarta 2,248,504,000 4,231,832,250 Manila 146,904 380,427 Hanoi 29,832 32,180