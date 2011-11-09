* Thai stocks down 1.6 pct on late selling
* Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines posted inflows
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Nov 9 Some Southeast Asian stock
markets posted gains on Wednesday, led by big caps and
commodities-related stocks, but buying interest generally
weakened as investors waited to see how the debt crisis in
Europe would develop.
Risk appetite has been improving in line with progress on
the debt problems, leading to a revival in foreign flows to
emerging Asia.
Asian shares in general rose after Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi said he would resign, raising hopes the
debt-ridden country would proceed with reforms that may help
keep the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis from spreading.
"The market is showing better sentiment, even though Europe
is still volatile," said Teddy Dwitama, an analyst at broker OSK
Nusadana Research in Jakarta.
Jakarta's Composite Index climbed 1.4 percent to
3,857.36, rising to the highest in almost two weeks, but
turnover fell 20 percent short of its monthly average.
Malaysia and the Philippines rose 0.6 percent
and 0.7 percent respectively but stocks in Singapore ,
Thailand and Vietnam erased early gains, falling
0.3 percent, 1.6 percent and 0.8 percent.
Short-term traders booked profits in Thailand as the poor
near-term outlook for banks after flooding prompted selling in
the sector.
"Banks are under pressure from falling loan demand and
deteriorating asset quality. We have an underweight rating for
the sector," said Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of investment
advisory for broker Thanachart Securities.
The Thai bank subindex dropped 2.5 percent.
The MSCI's index for Asia excluding Japan
was 0.4 percent higher.
In Jakarta, PT Astra International Tbk ,
Indonesia's main vehicle distributor and biggest listed company,
gained 3.4 percent and top lender Bank Mandiri rose 2
percent.
Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk rose 3.3
percent while Singapore-listed palm oil firm Golden
Agri-Resources rose 0.8 percent due to high palm oil
prices.
Elsewhere, Philippine Metro Pacific Investment Corp
jumped 3.4 percent as the conglomerate reported a 33 percent
increase in nine-month earnings.
Foreign investors bought shares in Malaysia, Indonesia and
the Philippines for $70 million, $95 million and $6.6 million,
respectively, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta;
Editing by Alan Raybould)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2858.66 2866.52 -0.27
Kuala Lumpur 1489.64 1480.46 +0.62
Bangkok 967.84 983.44 -1.59
Jakarta 3857.36 3805.65 +1.36
Manila 4346.20 4314.67 +0.73
Hanoi 405.19 408.60 -0.83
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2858.66 3190.04 -10.39
Kuala Lumpur 1489.64 1518.91 -1.93
Bangkok 967.84 1032.76 -6.29
Jakarta 3857.36 3703.51 +4.15
Manila 4346.20 4201.14 +3.45
Hanoi 405.19 484.66 -16.40
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 383,052,300 387,231,000
Kuala Lumpur 105,961,500 117,961,170
Bangkok 4,262,125 3,442,968
Jakarta 3,328,228,000 4,163,826,233
Manila 135,238 376,433
Hanoi 24,296 31,837