* Thai stocks down 1.6 pct on late selling

* Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines posted inflows

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Nov 9 Some Southeast Asian stock markets posted gains on Wednesday, led by big caps and commodities-related stocks, but buying interest generally weakened as investors waited to see how the debt crisis in Europe would develop.

Risk appetite has been improving in line with progress on the debt problems, leading to a revival in foreign flows to emerging Asia.

Asian shares in general rose after Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he would resign, raising hopes the debt-ridden country would proceed with reforms that may help keep the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis from spreading.

"The market is showing better sentiment, even though Europe is still volatile," said Teddy Dwitama, an analyst at broker OSK Nusadana Research in Jakarta.

Jakarta's Composite Index climbed 1.4 percent to 3,857.36, rising to the highest in almost two weeks, but turnover fell 20 percent short of its monthly average.

Malaysia and the Philippines rose 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent respectively but stocks in Singapore , Thailand and Vietnam erased early gains, falling 0.3 percent, 1.6 percent and 0.8 percent.

Short-term traders booked profits in Thailand as the poor near-term outlook for banks after flooding prompted selling in the sector.

"Banks are under pressure from falling loan demand and deteriorating asset quality. We have an underweight rating for the sector," said Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of investment advisory for broker Thanachart Securities.

The Thai bank subindex dropped 2.5 percent.

The MSCI's index for Asia excluding Japan was 0.4 percent higher.

In Jakarta, PT Astra International Tbk , Indonesia's main vehicle distributor and biggest listed company, gained 3.4 percent and top lender Bank Mandiri rose 2 percent.

Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk rose 3.3 percent while Singapore-listed palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources rose 0.8 percent due to high palm oil prices.

Elsewhere, Philippine Metro Pacific Investment Corp jumped 3.4 percent as the conglomerate reported a 33 percent increase in nine-month earnings.

Foreign investors bought shares in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines for $70 million, $95 million and $6.6 million, respectively, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Alan Raybould) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2858.66 2866.52 -0.27 Kuala Lumpur 1489.64 1480.46 +0.62 Bangkok 967.84 983.44 -1.59 Jakarta 3857.36 3805.65 +1.36 Manila 4346.20 4314.67 +0.73 Hanoi 405.19 408.60 -0.83 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2858.66 3190.04 -10.39 Kuala Lumpur 1489.64 1518.91 -1.93 Bangkok 967.84 1032.76 -6.29 Jakarta 3857.36 3703.51 +4.15 Manila 4346.20 4201.14 +3.45 Hanoi 405.19 484.66 -16.40 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 383,052,300 387,231,000 Kuala Lumpur 105,961,500 117,961,170 Bangkok 4,262,125 3,442,968 Jakarta 3,328,228,000 4,163,826,233 Manila 135,238 376,433 Hanoi 24,296 31,837