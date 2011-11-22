* Foreign investors buy Indonesia, Philippines
* Consumer, commodities stocks lead gainers
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Nov 22 Southeast Asian stock
markets pushed higher in light volume on Tuesday as
bargain-hunting helped reverse some of the recent losses in
consumer and commodities-related stocks but worries about the
health of Western economies have not gone away.
Most markets were steady to weaker in early trade, hovering
around multi-week lows, but a rebound in European shares spurred
late buying.
Jakarta's Composite Index climbed 1.5 percent after
dropping more than 3 percent in the previous three sessions to
its lowest in more than two weeks.
Investors picked up consumer stocks, seen as relatively safe
from the global uncertainty, but turnover in Indonesia fell to
two-thirds of its monthly average.
"Global issues will still have an impact on the local
market. In general, the market is quite slow. There's no major
positive catalyst in Indonesia and the upside is limited," said
John Teja, director at broker Ciptadana Securities.
Trading elsewhere in Southeast Asia was choppy.
Singapore ended up 0.7 percent, Malaysia
edged up 0.3 percent, Thailand rose 1.3 percent and
Vietnam gained 0.7 percent. Bucking the trend, the
Philippines eased 0.3 percent.
Foreign flows were mixed. Indonesia posted $47 million in
inflows after $105 million in outflows in the previous two
sessions, while the Philippines had $4.6 million in inflows
after Monday's $9.5 million in outflows, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors sold shares
worth a net 104.6 million ringgit ($33 million). The Thai market
reported 934 million baht ($30 million) of net foreign selling.
European shares rebounded early on Tuesday after falling
nearly 6 percent over the previous six days but traders said
concern over debt problems in Europe and the United States would
make any gains short-lived.
Asian shares in general rose slightly after falling in early
trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan was up 0.13 percent at 1013 GMT.
Among actively traded stocks, Indonesian-based consumer
goods firm PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk jumped 3.7
percent and Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group Ltd
surged 5.6 percent.
In Bangkok, a positive report from rating agency Moody's
Investors Service and technical-led buying sent bank shares
1.9 percent higher after a drop of nearly 5 percent in
the previous three sessions.
Moody's Investors Service said it maintained a stable
outlook for the Thai banking system, saying the economic impact
of recent floods would probably be temporary and the
fundamentals of Thai banks remained robust.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2717.20 2697.98 +0.71
Kuala Lumpur 1437.99 1434.08 +0.27
Bangkok 977.36 965.07 +1.27
Jakarta 3735.53 3679.83 +1.51
Manila 4289.75 4299.47 -0.23
Hanoi 381.76 379.14 +0.69
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2717.20 3190.04 -14.82
Kuala Lumpur 1437.99 1518.91 -5.33
Bangkok 977.36 1032.76 -5.36
Jakarta 3735.53 3703.51 +0.86
Manila 4289.75 4201.14 +2.11
Hanoi 381.76 484.66 -21.23
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 445,261,300 372,358,570
Kuala Lumpur 91,295,200 103,565,990
Bangkok 2,524,689 3,290,630
Jakarta 2,571,652,000 3,952,508,500
Manila 662,517 323,358
Hanoi 32,279 29,940